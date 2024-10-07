Nigerian automaker Nord Motion just unveiled the all-new Nord A9 and the new Nord A3

Nigerians have responded to the new designs, which were unveiled on October 3rd, in a big way

Some people are comparing the company to Innoson vehicles in terms of speed, and other features

Nord Motion, a Nigerian automobile company recently unveiled its new Nord A3 and the Nord A9 vehicle.

The new Nord A3 and the Nord A9 were just presented by Nigerian automaker Nord Motion. Photo Credit: Nord, Innoson

The new designs which were launched on October 3rd have since seen massive reaction from Nigerians who are awestrucked by its features.

The Nord A9, regarded as the first mid-sized SUV is designed to set a new benchmark for modern SUVs.

The vehicle combines versatility, luxury, and cutting-edge technology as it offers a spacious cabin that comfortably seats five to seven passengers, making it ideal for family trips, group travel, adventures or daily city commutes.

Powered by direct injection and a turbocharger, the A9 delivers enhanced fuel efficiency and a smooth, enjoyable driving experience.

Similarly, the Nord A3 blends elegance with sporty performance The vehicle is Engineered for both comfort and dynamic handling, you can always rely on the A3 for a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Within a few days after its launch, the company’s website experiences traffic which affected the bandwidth of the website.

Reacting to this, Ajayi, Oluwatobi, the company’s CEO said,

“We’re back online! Over 3 million visits in the last 48 hours—thank you for the incredible response.

"We've increased our bandwidth, so you can continue exploring.”

How Nigerians are reacting to this

Nigerians have taken to X to compare the newly launched product with that of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, another vehicle assembly company in Nigeria

Comparison stemmed from costs, to speed, features, PR strategy amongst others.

@Wizarab10 said,

“You can see the power of marketing. The @nordmotion website crashed after the launch of its latest product with over 3 million visitors.”

@chude__ said,

“You see how Nord Vehicles and their Influencers are flooding the internet with their new Cars?

“Innoson Wetin Dey happen? What’s up with your Electric Vehicles?”

@OgbeniDipo said,

“From Lagos to Ibadan, Rivers to Enugu, Aba to Ekiti, Zaria to Abuja, Kano to Sokoto, NORD will be driven on Nigerian roads!

"Congratulations to my brother @OluwatobiAjayiJ, Chairman and Founder of @nordmotion, incoming NIGERIAN NATIONAL AUTO BRAND."

"NORD is efficient, reliable and durable. NORD has all spare parts available. And like Toyota and Honda, NORD cars have a second hand value.”

@Tunde_OD

“The new Nord A9 is stunning. I think I need an upgrade @nordmotion.”

@Omonaijaatata

"The new brands from Nord motor is a testament to the fact that, Nigeria can do it, if we are serious about making things reality...

"These brands can compete with any foreign made any where in the world...

"Congratulations to @OluwatobiAjayiJ , the CEO of Nord motor and his team"

@el_cardinal stated,

"Innoson.... See your life??? Get proper people to do PR for you. See Nord nah"

@pontrol_777 noted,

“Jack said Innoson doesn’t recieve support from FG and Nord isn’t in the league of innoson meanwhile NANS returned millions of naira worth of Innoson vehicles and buses due to mechanical fault and non compliance with specifications for THE SECOND TIME!

"The biggest patronizers of innoson is the FG. Buhari really made sure his administration supported Innoson just for them to deny his efforts!

"Nord is innocent and growing please don’t kill it out of jealousy and hatred.. Ndi victim”

Innoson motors unveils electric vehicle

Legit.ng reported that Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) has showcased its first domestically produced electric vehicle (EV).

Cornel Osigwe, Innoson’s head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, unveiled the new car during a recent test drive at the company’s production facility in Nnewi, Cornel Osigwe, Anambra state.

Although specific details such as pricing, production volume, and release date have yet to be revealed, this debut signals Innoson's entry into the expanding electric vehicle market.

