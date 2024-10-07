A Nigerian lady who bought an iPhone 16 for her sister, who just graduated, has purchased one for herself too

A Nigerian lady who bought an iPhone 16 for her sister has purchased one for herself.

She unboxed her latest phone, which had a different colour from that of her sister.

Nigerian lady unboxes her new iPhone 16. Photo: @kuddy_dynasty

Source: TikTok

The unboxing of the iPhone 16 was shared in a video by @kuddy__dynasty on TikTok.

After seeing her sister’s own, the lady said she decided to buy the iPhone 16.

She added that she also wanted to enjoy her money.

She said:

“Got 16 white for myself after I saw my sister pink yesterday. Make me self enjoy my money. Small fake life no easy.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys iPhone 16

@LINA Peretu said:

"Una just they buy this iPhone 16 anyhow,make government think say we they alright for this country abi."

@ladysimi8 said:

"The day I will open new phone, church sef go feel me."

@osas berry said:

"Congratulations mama, when i go start to use iPhone?"

@Marylina said:

"Lord of new phone locate me Iphone15promax I want Jesus."

@Celebrity Sugar babe said:

"Thank God say my younger bro no sabi my TikTok name to tag me."

@trending_newsworld said:

"Kuddy Wetin happen nau💁🏽‍♂️shey na by f!ght to unbox the phone."

@Black Barbie said:

"People get money God. Na 500k I dey find to open shop since last year now I never still see. Congratulations sha."



Lady buys iPhone 16 for her sister

Legit.ng previously reported that the lady, identified as @kuddy___dynasty on TikTok, bought an iPhone 16 for her sister, who recently graduated from the university.

She revealed that it was her sister’s second degree, and she was so proud of her, hence the expensive gift.

The beautiful moment when her sister received the new iPhone 16 was captured in a sweet video that has gone viral.

Source: Legit.ng