A young Nigerian man who once sold his car to relocate abroad has made it in the UK after a year

The man gathered his one-year savings and built a bungalow with an expensive stone-coated roofing sheet

Among those who reacted to his video wondered why the man is sharing success online instead of building privately

A young Nigerian man who relocated to the UK to seek greener pastures after selling his only car has finally succeeded.

After a year abroad, the young man returned to dedicate his building project.

The man prayed over the building project and dedicated it to God. Photo source: @omoakure01

Building house in Nigeria

The man (@omoakure01) prayed in a traditional way before labourers started digging trenches for his building foundation.

Many people, believed to be his family members, also prayed about the project. He built his house with expensive stone-coated material.

OBP_luxuryhairs asked:

"But you posted in one of your video that people should not build house back home?"

BossMum said:

"Why una like to dey show una self like this."

JudyV said:

"Congratulations but my brother finish house first, the enemies are watching."

Wale said:

"But they said money no Dey UK. Make all of them Dey play."

calmdude said:

"Congratulations nice moves bro,but you said in your previous videos some weeks ago that is not good to build in naija... u said building in abroad is better."

Endurance said:

"Oloun 9 block... for this tinubu regime Abba father remember me congratulations."

I love my life said:

"Na everything una dey post on social media. This is not necessary."

Lafiaji said:

"Congratulation brother. smart move. London still dey show us pepper o."

AYOMI1 asked:

"Abeg how many blocks go do 3bedroom flat foundation and cement..foundation ooo make una reply me."

oyekunle _ said:

"No be the person wey said he won’t carry anything to Nigeria be this lol."

hopek said:

"Make people they talk rubbish about UK, we are balling... congratulations. man."

After 5 years in UK, man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man living in the UK made a video of one of his achievements from living abroad for five years - a house.

The man (@lil.carmas.uk) sent money home and built a beautiful bungalow. His video captured the building process.

