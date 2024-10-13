A Nigerian businessman was left devastated after thieves destroyed his container shop and carted away his goods

According to the heartbroken man, thieves took away bags of rice after tearing open a part of the container shop

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to sympathise with the businessman

A Nigerian businessman suffered a severe blow to his livelihood after thieves targeted his container shop, making off with his bags of rice.

The unexpected theft left the man in pain as he struggled to come to terms with the significant financial loss.

Man laments as thieves destroy container shop

In a heart-wrenching video posted on TikTok, @prry_zazi, the rice seller, showcased the aftermath of his businessplace following the theft.

The perpetrators had torn open a section of the container, helping themselves to bags of rice.

Upon seeing the state of his businessplace, the businessman's pain was evident as he surveyed the ravaged shop.

"I fear Nigerian thief o. I just newly opened the shop. They carried everything," he lamented.

Reactions as businessman cries out over theft

Sympathetic TikTok users flooded the comments section, offering words of comfort and solidarity.

@Payment said:

"Use this moment and say me and my family won't fall victim."

@daughter of God stated:

"The caravan pan no strong at all from look even big scissors go cut am."

@jannythebosslady said:

"This is what happened to me last week Sunday. I no even fit cry I swear hmmmm."

@Adegold007 said:

"So everyone around there no hear the sounds of chiseled cos this probably not cutting machine or burner. Everyone around there na suspect."

@theology said:

"E no go better for that person wey dey shout jesus for there."

@Hajia Shadaadi said:

"They did same thing to my sister and took over 25 bags of rice."

@Martin Dordzi said:

"It is the Jesus Christ for me ooooo. Hmmm sorry ok. God is going to give you more and more in abundance ok, take heart."

@oluchifavour reacted:

"Do you know the wether that did this container for you? Everybody is a suspect."

@user5495034894615sylviababyia said:

"Na Jesus christ open the store abi stop dey shout that papa for heaven yi name any how."

@Aya Awolesi Omo Akintola said:

"My shop Rob last Dec since then I have been a begger I know how I suffer to get the previous capital. No hope for now for me. I pray to God."

@08033635701 Kikelomo said:

"Absolutely nothing done to thieves is just too small or too Big May Almighty Allah replace all my Lost to them in multiple folds amen."

@chrisB Osseyto general said:

"Mine was 2 years ago in fact I was at police station to write my name was so difficult."

@VERA SIGNATURE added:

"If you like have shop when them want come them go come, sometimes they pretend like customers so come and secure how they will start only God will help us."

Shop owner shattered after getting robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the terrible state thieves left her shop after carting away most of her goods.

In the video shared on TikTok, a huge hole was sighted in the ceiling through which the thieves entered her shop.

