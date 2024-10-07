Alex Evalsam almost broke into tears when a generous lady arrived at his workplace with an expensive gift

As he unboxed the gift, he was thrilled to see a brand-new deep freezer which was well packaged for him

The excited man kept on screening and expressing his gratitude to the lady while praying for God's blessings on her life

A heartwarming act of kindness unfolded recently, leaving popular fish pie seller, Alex Evalsam, overwhelmed with gratitude.

Alex was visibly shaken with emotion as he received an unexpected gift from a benevolent stranger.

Fish pie seller overjoyed over freezer gift Photo credit: @fishpie_king/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Fish pie seller gets brand new freezer

The touching moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @fishpie_king.

The clip showed Evalsam unwrapping the generous gift, revealing a brand-new deep freezer, perfectly packaged and presented.

Evalsam's excitement was evident as he expressed his deepest gratitude to the kind-hearted lady, who had travelled from Ikoyi to deliver the surprise gift.

In the presence of onlookers, he openly praised the stranger's generosity, offering fervent prayers for God's blessings upon her life.

In his words:

"Who says God doesn't exist? Nawa o. Them don scatter my brain today o. Imagine this beautiful damsel. All the way from Ikoyi. She brought this massive gift for me. Na wa o. This one no be fake o. Deep freezer. This one no be dream o.

"Them don scatter my brain o. God bless you. Blessings and favour from left and right will follow you. God will replenish you for giving to me in Jesus name. God bless you. You don't know what you've done. Thank you very much. God bless you."

Reactions as fish pie seller gets freezer gift

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Jossanni said:

"You change your name to “fish pie king” you didn’t even allow God to finish work with you yet."

@Emma Spread stated:

"This guy must have sown some seeds in the past that he is reaping now. Grace."

@Kiva Drills reacted:

"Please guys don’t hate on fish pie some people just want to spoil his blessings, if you want to gift him, do from your heart not what people are saying."

@Jaydalen said:

"Before they go open this shop eh. Tinubu don finish tenor go London sleep."

@iameminent222 added:

"Who talk say this guy is not appreciative and grateful. Nah God dey bless, if you like hate him from now to your next world. Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Fish seller receives N50,000 cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a kind-hearted Nigerian man who gave a huge sum of money to a fish seller on the road went viral on TikTok.

The video showed the moment the man approached the fish seller with bundles of cash worth N50,000 and handed them over to him.

Source: Legit.ng