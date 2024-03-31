A young Nigerian teacher garnered online attention as she shared her experiences teaching both Nigerian and foreign pupils

In a video, the teacher employed a distinctive strategy to engage the children during lessons

She was also observed playing with the students and devising creative methods to capture their focus while imparting knowledge

A young Nigerian lady, who had shared her experiences of teaching in a school with a diverse mix of Nigerian and international students, had gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the lady was observed employing an innovative teaching strategy that appeared to captivate the children.

The lady could be seen managing the students. Photo credit: @greenville_schools

Source: TikTok

She was also seen interacting playfully with the students, devising creative methods to focus their attention on the lessons she was imparting.

As shown by @grenville_schools, this unique approach to education, blending play and learning, resonated with a broad online audience, highlighting the importance of engaging teaching methods in a multicultural classroom setting.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nekasera Goodland said:

“You have to ensure the the parents of these children sign a consent form before you show the faces of these children, if not you& the school can be sued.”

Purple Zconverse:

“Give her a raise.”

User967548798837:

“Nice but that's a large class size for one teacher.”

Iaam_xavier:

“Your children X Your students.”

Jerrymiaayah:

“Poor man pikin no go understand this school setup.”

Abby Ola:

“Well done! Please get parents consent before showing their kids faces. This is a serious security issue.”

ButaFly:

“So one question, why are you showing peoples kids in your video is this allowed in your country? You got consent from each parent? No lawsuits?”

User1470716925737:

“Pls where is this school located? I will like my grandchildren attend the school.”

Uchennachude5:

“Are you recruiting ma'am.”

Shanu Jamgbadi:

“Wow well organized and professional. God bless yoU all and protect the children you are teaching in Jesus name.Amen.”

Nigerian lady gets teaching job in Italy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady is happy after getting a teaching job in Italy and shared a video on her first day of work.

The lady, @_ihuaku, noted that it was her first day of work, and she showed her followers how she was dressed.

She maintained that her braider, who was supposed to make her hair disappointed her, forcing her to pack it all back.

Source: Legit.ng