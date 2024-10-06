A Nigerian man has advised his fellow men to carry their wives along in the business they do in case anything happens

The man said it is only a man's wife that can take care of children if anything untoward happens

He noted that it was important for a woman to know her husband's business dealings so as to effectively take charge

A man has said it is beneficial for married men to carry their wives along in the business they do.

The man gave the advice in a TikTok video which has now gone viral and raked in thousands of comments.

The man told fellow men to teach their wives their business. Photo credit: TikTok/SunJon Nwose.

According to John Nwose, it is important that a woman is knowledgeable about her husband's business.

He said this would guard against total collapse should anything happen to the man.

Nwose said if a man fails to carry his wife along in his business, there is the likelihood of such a business being plundered by friends and relatives should the man suffer any misfortune.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man advises his fellow men

@Jane said:

"This is exactly what my bf is doing now teaching me forex trading."

@LadyB said:

"I for send this to my husband but this one you are emphasizing on if thunder fires you tomorrow."

@vivy said:

"My husband Dey do him business with his brothers, his brother Dey handle his account, Dey buy property with his brothers. E no too Dey bother me, cos am I doing well? Yes, I don’t bother with vanity."

@Vicky babe said:

"What if the man na armed robber?"

@divine kiddies said:

"I suppose forward this post to my husband but naa this thunder matter come dey tire me for this post."

@general G said:

"Before you teach her make sure say those children na your own ooo."

Source: Legit.ng