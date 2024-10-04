A Nigerian man who started small has grown in his business and become someone to reckon with in his field

The young man shared the story of how his tailoring business started seven years ago and where he is now

He said he is now a celebrity tailor who owns a fashion house despite starting little by working from home

A Nigerian man has inspired a lot of people with the story of how he started his business.

Despite starting small as a tailor, the man is now a proud owner of a fashion house.

The man shared how his business improved over the years. Photo credit: TikTok/Bolacasual.

According to Bolacasual, his business has grown gradually to become big.

Bola said he is now a celebrity tailor who is known by many people.

He posted old photos showing how his tailoring business started after he went to learn the craft.

After he gained his freedom in 2017, Bola said he started sewing at home since he had no shop.

Bola would later rent his first shop in 2021, but now, his dream of owning a fashion house has come true.

He posted a photo of his present shop, which looks nice and big, noting that he has grown.

Reactions to Bola's inspiring story

@prettyrayo97 said:

"God is good. Shey you don marry?"

@Adekunle said:

"This is the kind of hustle we want for our boys, not the cowards that sit behind the keyboard."

@Nana Aishah said:

"E go still grow pass like this. Bola casual to the world."

@imisioluwa said:

"Once money is involved, I don't think that there is nobody that is not fine."

@princess K said:

"Congratulations to you bro, mine next in Jesus' name."

@BS|Wholesale Perfume In Osogbo said:

"How can I love this post more than once please? Thank God for the transformation."

