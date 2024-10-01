A young lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her heartwarming love story with netizens

In a trending video, she expressed excitement about giving the young man who's a 15-seater bus driver a chance

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to react

A beautiful lady has gushed over her amazing relationship with a man whom she fell deeply in love with.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed her journey with her partner who works as a 15-seater bus driver.

Lady gets pregnant after giving driver a chance Photo credit: @agree592/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Happy lady shows off baby driver

Posted by @agree592 on TikTok, the video showed the lady narrating her experience, beaming with joy, alongside her partner and their adorable child.

Her story confirmed the importance of looking beyond superficial qualities and embracing true connection.

"POV: You have a 15 seater driver a chance," the video's caption read.

In the video, she shared moments from her pregnancy period and the cute baby she birthed at the hospital.

Reactions trail couple's love story

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of reactions, with netizens flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many praised the couple's love, lauding the woman for giving the bus driver a chance.

@Tshire_723 said:

"15 seater driver translation. Taxi driver."

@Rachybaby reacted:

"She gave birth at a private hospital as well and congratulations mommy."

@Sneh Siya said:

"I'm still waiting for "Pov: u gave school a chance".

@Tj Bankz99 commented:

"For which country abeg?If nor be Nigeria, I fit give am chance too."

@I am COD£ said:

"She no even show the man. This life ehn and be like you don born before."

@prime_nancy said:

"Small chance nai belle enter na y people no dey people be this."

@HairbyTimi said:

"Congratulations my love. I dey always tell people, even if na shoe making, my man must have a job."

@Rtie said:

"You guys are being mean here in the comments but you can't focus on yourselves leave her lone she is happy with her small family."

@Nomceborh Mthwalie commented:

"Dammn ur baby is so cute congrats no judgement this side. Just like ur baby."

@Kaybee said:

"I wish I was given a chance. Khanti do yall hate polo drivers that much."

@Tshegofatso Dipale said:

"Pull game e weak moss just after giving them a chance."

@timmykiss57 added:

"Nothing wey una no dey nack, to born pikin con dey fear person."

Watch the video below:

