The National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination result of a Nigerian student, Adulmudallib Ishaq Ismail, has surfaced online.

The NECO results showed that he had 7 Cs and 2 Bs.

NECO result of boy surfaces online. Photo credit: Abdulmudallib Ishaq

Source: Facebook

The young boy shared the on his Facebook page.

Breakdown of student’s NECO result

The NECO result, which the boy shared on his Facebook page, earned him many congratulatory messages because of his scores.

Sadly, he didn’t make an A in any of the subjects he sat for.

His highest scores in the NECO Senior School Certificate Examination result were in Biology and English Language, where he got B3.

In other subjects, like Civic Education and Hausa, he got a C4 and recorded a C5 in General Mathematics and Geography.

Abdulmudallib scored C6 in Islamic Studies, Economics, and Animal Husbandry.

He wrote:

“Alhamdulillah my neco result.”

See the post below:

Many congratulate boy on NECO result

Halifa Yusif Zangon Yamma said:

"Congratulations my friend."

Rabiu Ibrahim Kabo said:

"Good result."

Sageer Adamu said:

"Masha Allah congratulations brother"

Abdulhamid Ibrahim said:

"Good."

Auwalu Alhassan Dankaka said:

"Masha Allah. Congratulations. Allah ya sanya Alheri."

Source: Legit.ng