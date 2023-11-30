A video making the rounds on social media has it that a man got angry upon hearing that his baby mama was getting married

He reportedly stormed the wedding venue in anger and disrupted all the activities as the bride was seen crying

It was said that the bride was with the baby daddy the previous day, but the poster did not say where the incident happened

A beautiful bride was seen crying uncontrollably in a video making the rounds on social media.

People gathered around her, trying to console her, but she seemed inconsolable as she continued to weep profusely.

The bride was weeping after her baby daddy stormed the wedding. Photo credit: Facebook/ilovecoupedecale.

Source: Facebook

There was a lot of confusion at the wedding as a particular man said to be the bride's baby daddy stormed the place unannounced.

The bride's baby daddy seemed angry that the wedding was happening, and he was said to have come to disrupt activities.

A caption on the video stated that the bride was with the baby daddy a day before the wedding.

The Facebook page that posted the video, I Love Couple Decale, did not mention where the incident happened.

It was captioned:

"The father of her child arrived to ruin the wedding because she was with him the day before."

Legit.ng could not confirm if the scene was a planned skit, but the video went viral and gained over 400k views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to wedding video

Abdoul Aziz Savadogo said:

"The lie can last a thousand years but the truth catches up with it in 1 day! Be sincere and honest in your relationships."

Williams Emeric'k Diomandé said:

"May God give us wisdom and good discernment to make the right choice."

Lady goes to her wedding with a big bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride took a big bag to her wedding, and she used it to store all the money she collected from her husband.

During the traditional wedding, the lady was seen kneeling before her husband and receiving monetary gifts

Each time she collects a bundle of Naira notes from her husband, she happily throws it into Ghana Must Go Bag.

Couple's simple dressing trends on social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a couple dressed in a simple way on their wedding day.

While the woman was putting on a simple skirt and top, her husband wore shorts and a shirt.

Many netizens praised the couple for keeping things simple and for making use of what they have.

Source: Legit.ng