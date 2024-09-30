A video showing some Babcock University students celebrating after bagging their MBBS degree has gone viral

In a video, the excited students jumped and screened excitedly as they officially became doctors

Social media users did not hesitate to congratulate the happy students on their academic achievement

A heartwarming video capturing the ecstatic moment Babcock University students graduated with their MBBS degrees recently captivated netizens.

The video was shared via the TikTok app and it quickly gathered lots of comments and reactions from Nigerians.

University students officially become doctors Photo credit: @sheislolade/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Babcock students dance excitedly over MBBS degrees

Shared by @sheislolade on TikTok, the clip showed the medical doctors erupting in jubilation, screaming with delight, and embracing one another.

"Congratulations to the latest doctors. 2 weeks ago our lives changed forever," the video's caption read.

Reactions as students rejoice over MBBS degrees

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from social media users, who praised the students' dedication and perseverance.

@Revamping service in Alimosho said:

"God please see my daughter through this journey too. I want to be call mama Dr."

@Dr Ola stated:

"We were like this then but didn’t know d journey just started. Enjoy d moment anyways."

@HAPPYNess reacted:

"Congratulations. I am next online. Please how many years in university."

@lilah said:

"Relish this moment please becauseeeee I'm not a kill joy congratulations relish it while it last welcome to the crew ma'am."

@Amarachi commented:

"Congratulations. One day my friends and I will be able to share our testimony."

@elect-elect said:

"Omoh. Be like na only me no understand. I thought the guy proposed to his gf."

@Apirite reacted:

"Next year I must celebrate too in Jesus name. Congratulations chiefs. Meanwhile wish me well in my part III exam going on."

@Jennifer added:

"Mbbs is not easy omo. Whenever I see medical students like this in my school I feel so happy like I am among them. Congratulations really."

Watch the video below:

Lady rejoices after bagging scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate proved that one can still secure fully funded scholarships without a first class or second class upper degree.

The Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate bagging a fully funded scholarship to further her studies in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng