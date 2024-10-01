A Nigerian lady got very emotional as she revealed that she had done eight pregnancy tests in 2024

She shared an emotional video that showed when she was doing the eighth test, which came out negative

The video has got many talking. While some shared their pregnancy experience, others prayed for the woman

A Nigerian lady has shared a video where she did her eighth pregnancy test in 2024.

The result of the test was negative, making the woman sad.

The emotional video was shared on TikTok by @mercyjcollections and had gone viral.

In the video caption, the lady discussed the two types of people who perform pregnancy tests and their reactions.

She said:

“Different people buying pregnancy strips: 1. People buying with excitement, hoping and praying it will have a double line (positive). 2. People buying it with fear inside them, like, 'Before the line will even mark two.' If you check their BP, it's very high. The fear of testing positive is real.

"Dear God, please leave people who are not ready for this journey and visit people who are praying and crying for it. May God visit all those Trying to convince (TTC)."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady tests negative for pregnancy

@Chioma Adaeze said:

"I never knew I was pregnant tho I forgot was just leaving my life like nothing, till I checked the next month July ending I was pregnant, went for scan only to discover it is blighted ovum it’s well."

@CHI-CEE_ BEAUTY_ WORLD said:

"I use my pregnant self as a point of contact, joining my faith with every TTC mom here. May you carry your testimony, and may we remember you, and bless you. only positive results is permitted in your lifes Amen."

@ESAN general said:

"Some of Una don too spoil belle that's why, God forbid if I marry girl one year she not get belle na to pursue her marry another one ooo no time."

@brandonyontz8 said:

"God abeg no give me woman wey no get secret."

@lawrenciachinwen said:

"I tested negative this morning can’t hold my tears."

