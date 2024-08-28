A Nigerian woman gave birth to her child in a market square and the video is trending on social media

The woman was surrounded by other women who were on the ground to help her deliver successfully

Also, her man was there to carry her after she gave birth to the baby with the help of the public at the market

A Nigerian woman is now a mother after she gave birth to her child in an open market.

A video that captured the interesting moment has been shared on social media.

Nigerian woman welcomes baby inside market. Photo credit: TikTok/@brytexhair05.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by @brytexhair05, the woman went into labour inside a market.

Other women who were there had no option but to rally around the pregnant woman.

She successfully welcomed the baby and her man came around to pick her up with joy and happiness.

The video is captioned:

"She gave birth in the market today without stress. God is wonderful."

What is unassisted birth?

According to Birth Rigith, a website that shares information about childbirth, unassisted birth occurs when a woman gives birth elsewhere other than maternity with professional assistance.

It says:

"Unassisted birth is sometimes called ‘free birth’. It means deciding to give birth at home or somewhere else without the attendance of a maternity healthcare professional such as a midwife."

Another website, Pregnancy Birth And Baby, unassisted birth could have some risk factors.

It says:

"Freebirth can increase the risks of childbirth for both you and your baby. If you have a free birth, any complications may go undetected. Even if your pregnancy is low-risk, problems can still occur. This is why birthing with a trained maternity care provider present is considered the safer option."

Reactions as woman gives birth inside a market

@michaelclement321 said:

"My wife will be undergoing a CS on the 9th of September 2024, pls pray for us. Thank God for this miracle."

@user5527101222238 said:

"Thank God for his mercy. The child will never go hungry in life. amen."

@Temmy said:

"People con dey born for market nowadays abi those children dey hungry?"

@Music Lover said:

"You for play congratulations by Ada Ehi, which one is Elima lele."

@OTU FREEBORN said:

"This was how my mum gave bath to me, the child should name FREEBORN."

@Sopuruchi Mercy said:

"This is when you will know that women still love themselves. Congratulations to her."

@inidehbi said:

"The women don share powder even before baby arrive."

@favourednblessed1 said:

"I will deliver mine at my office."

Source: Legit.ng