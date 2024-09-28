A Nigerian graduate could not hide her tears on her sign-out day after concluding her final examination

In a video, she remembered her late family members and wished they were there to sign on her shirt

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A sad moment captured on camera revealed the bittersweet emotions of a young Nigerian graduate as she marked the end of her academic journey.

Overcome with grief, she wept uncontrollably, remembering loved ones who had passed away.

Female graduate sheds tears as she remembers loved ones Photo credit: @favourblinking05/TikTok.

Lady weeps bitterly on sign-out day

The TikTok user @favourblinking05 shared the emotional video, showing herself clad in her white sign-out shirt.

In her caption, she paid tribute to her late mother, brother, and sister, expressing her longing for their presence on her special day.

"It really hurts when I remember I lost three special souls. On this special day of mine, none of them could sign on my white. Keep resting mum. Keep resting big bro. Keep resting big sister. I miss you all," she said.

Reactions as graduate mourns loved ones

The video ignited an outpouring of sympathy and empathy from TikTok users.

Many shared their experiences of loss and grief, while others offered words of comfort and encouragement.

@Ñu êllã said:

"Sorryy bae take heart just keep being the best u are I'm sure they are proud of you were ever they are."

@Mercy stated:

"I swear when I read this finish I start crying god do not let me lose my family."

@Zainab said:

"Sorry sis may their soul rest in perfect peace. Congrats to u sis love u so much."

@blessed said:

"I pray Holy Spirit console and comfort you, Almighty God will always be there for you, your family that has left will be proud seeing you excel, Heavenly Father got your back, he will guard your foots."

@Dorabright 2 commented:

"This was same cause with my kids sis mum and our only blood brother wasn't there to sign for her, it's well dear."

@mary pretty said:

"A very big congratulations sis, I'm sure they're proud of you where ever they are right now."

@22creation said:

"It's well darling isn't an easy thing to lose close relatives may the Lord strengthen you and grant you more fortitude to bear the lose, it's well."

@Temmie added:

"So sorry dear, have a similar experience lost grandma that has been there for me always. Grandpa left exactly after two months and six days. 2024 what a year."

Lady sheds tears on graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a touching video shared by a Nigerian university graduate captured the hearts of many online.

The emotional clip showed the young lady overcome with tears, struggling to contain her feelings after completing her degree.

