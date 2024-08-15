A Nigerian lady enjoyed a memorable celebration on her graduation day, sharing a video on TikTok that quickly went viral

In the video, she was all smiles as friends and family gathered around to sign her shirt with excitement

She also posed beside a car filled with money gifts, presumed to be hers, beaming with joy as she took photos with the generous presents

A Nigerian graduate marked her signing-out day with a joyous celebration, capturing the moment in a TikTok video that went viral.

Surrounded by friends signing her shirt, she couldn't stop smiling.

Graduate celebrates herself on her graduation. Photo credit: @patberry2

Source: TikTok

She also posed for photos next to a car loaded with money gifts, adding to the excitement of the day. The video was posted by @patsberry2.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ShalomIpuole said:

“I think it's 1st class she graduated with.”

Oyiji Smart wrote:

“Congratulations dear.”

Tochie commented:

“I’m so happy for you congratulations babes mine is in two weeks.”

Kaylahairven&accessories also commented:

“Congrats hair bow clip available.”

Ewaade087:

“The money no fine.”

Sweet girl:

“Naso I see money changer for sign out ooo, Abi nah only me see ham ni.”

Shugas:

“Wow I tap from ur blessing.”

NKbaby:

“Now I finally believe am a tree, at my very age, since I was born, nobody has even given me a flower, talk more of a cake, talk more of celebrating me in anything, GOD why.”

Ugochiagwu501:

“God when will my own turn will be.”

Kira baby:

“Dash me one bouquet nah.”

Pretty damsel:

“Wetin dey pain me say, dem go dey intimidate who still dey hustle and dem go feel say dem no dey try or d hustle no dey pay well. or dem curse dem.”

Komima Fashion:

“Where una Dey see caring man make me sef go collect.”

Yogirl_weenie:

“Where unah dey see this kind luck ooo.”

Khaddy:

“God who go come surprise me like this time of my own oooh.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that on her signing-out day, a Nigerian lady captured significant online attention when she received a ring and wads of cash.

Lady receives huge dollar gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showing a young woman who received a lavish gift from her boyfriend on her graduation day.

He surprised her with a huge stacks of dollar bills, arranged in tiers and decorated with ribbons.

The woman was overjoyed by the generous gesture and posed for photos with her money cake, holding it up proudly.

Source: Legit.ng