One of them died along the line, but they honoured her memory by making a signout shirt for her on the final day

The students honoured their late friend. Photo credit: Tiktok/@baebiianne.

Source: TikTok

The post made on Tiktok by @baebiianne shows that one of them died along the line.

This broke the hearts of the remaining friends as they found it hard to believe that one of them was no more.

However, they did not forget about their friend as they honoured her on the day of their final examination.

The post showed that they made her a white shirt and took it to school as a mark of honour.

The post is captioned:

"The journey so far. Despite the happiness, we were still sad because our friend zone wasn't complete. We will forever miss you my girl. We are heartbroken because you looked forward to this day that you never stopped talking about it. We made sure your white is available. Also, congrats where you are."

Reactions as ladies honour their late friend

@October 6 for me said:

"In the journey of education, may I not be sent home dead."

@Favy_ said:

"Ahh God I shall not be absent from the moment I have waited and worked hard for amen."

@Favour said:

"I and my friends will graduate including my coursemate we wont lose anyone."

@Queen judy said:

"This is heartbreaking."

Lady makes first-class in mathematics

Earlier, a Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng