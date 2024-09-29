Many months after migrating to the United Kingdom, a Nigerian lady has turned to the internet for financial help

The young lady said she moved overseas to study and for greener pastures but now risks being homeless and faces difficulty renewing her student visa

She detailed how her problems started in January 2024 and how she did jobs while trying to finish her last semester in school

A Nigerian lady in the diaspora, Deby Oburu, has begged internet users to help her as she struggles to renew her student visa and is homeless.

Deby, who moved to the UK in May 2023, narrated how she began experiencing problems in January 2024 and how she overcame them.

Deby's pressing needs in UK

Months later, Deby has new problems and is not financially buoyant to meet them. In a TikTok post, Deby revealed that her student visa expires in two days, and she only has £1000 (N2.2 million) out of the £2900 (N6.4 million) that she needs to renew it.

Deby, who graduated with a distinction against all odds, feared being homeless again and appealed for any help she could get.

"Any help right now will be appreciated.

"I have to also move out of my house by Monday and I am scared, I don't want to be homeless again.

"Even if it £10 I will greatly appreciate it."

She posted her account details.

Deby's situation moved people

fairry_mich said:

"I don’t have any money to help with right now but I’ll repost so others can help. I hope you get the complete money soon enough."

Debbiesocials said:

"Hi Debby, I pray you get the money you need, my friend was in worse situation in this and I understand how it feels, God be with you Nne."

Gabby_max23 said:

"I am unable to do anything but may you find mercy and be blessed."

Yves Saint Laurient🧌🐐 said:

"Omoh no be everybody wey Dey UK Dey Okayy."

Bryant122 said:

"I don’t have much but what I can do for you is buy a 59 pound 10k account on funded next I will pay you in to weeks why don’t you get into trading."

OLD-GUARD said:

"And we here in Nigeria don't know that those in UK are also suffering.... May God help you Our dear Debby."

Osas said:

"I feel bad rn🥺 Debby please can yhu put a Nigeria acct."

Nigerian lady turns street beggar in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had become a beggar in the UK.

She made a video of herself sitting in a public place, saying that not all people abroad live good lives, as many believe. Adetemi, in the Yoruba language, said that she was out to beg, hoping that she would see someone to offer her a job that she could do.

She stated that she made the video to show that abroad is not how many have painted it, adding that people are also going through hell like her.

