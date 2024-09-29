A young man has been commended by many men over his choice after a content creator challenged him

The content creator had asked him to choose between kissing her and taking N10k, and he wasted no time in making a choice

His choice shocked the content creator, as seen in a video that has garnered over 37k views online

A female content creator, @swag.queen112, was baffled after a young man shocked her with his decision.

In a TikTok video, she accosted him in front of a betting shop and gave him two options.

The young man chose the money instead. Photo Credit: @swag.queen112

@swag.queen112 asked him to choose between kissing her and taking N10k and showed him the money. The young man immediately went for the money.

The shocked creator in the video tried to make him rethink his choice by turning around so that the young man could see her body properly.

This had no effect on him as he maintained his choice. He added that if the money was reduced to N5k, he would still prefer it over kissing her.

Many people hailed the young man's choice

Adekunle said:

"Even if nah 1k I go collect am no be you dey inside money."

Emmanuel China obi kelechukwu said:

"Who you be? you get luck say e be me."

Uche Starlife said:

"Welcome to brotherhood..we give rank right away."

Tunde said:

"For front of bet shop e go triple dat money 3x."

BOYSMART said:

"Even if it is 500.

"I will rather take the 500."

Rovisky said:

"Even nah 5h I go collect am ,me wey no too like woman before."

chinazaogbonna885 said:

"Brotherhood don wake up from their slumber."

Chibest 🪴 (son of grace 💦💨) said:

"Brother hood must be proud of him...I feel like giving him another 10k...pls past him aza for me..."

