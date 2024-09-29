A man has cried out on social media over how his brother spent the money he gave him for a project

For five years he was overseas, he sent his brother money to build him a house and expected to see what was agreed upon

He shared a picture of the small uncompleted building he saw and sent internet users into a frenzy

A heartbroken man, @london_way1, has shared his disappointment online after his brother wasted his money.

In a TikTok post, the man based abroad revealed how he wanted to build a house back home and entrusted his brother with the project.

@london_way1 said he sent his brother money for the building project, and after five years, he decided to check it.

The man wept after seeing a small, uncompleted building. He shared the photo online with the caption:

"After spending five years abroad and sending money to my brother for a house, this is what I got."

People react to the man's discovery

Simlim🎀 said:

"Advice for people living abroad is to buy material online ko build it etc. Find a person that's gonna build and communicate with them along with a person that you trust. This is painful."

Kefiloe_Molefe said:

"This made me cry because this is exactly what my brother did too."

Just_stewie_baby said:

"I knew the house I drew e’creche existed😭 Askies but then how much did you send?"

Simone said:

"I'm based in Johannesburg and built a home in KZN, my Uncle did everything and I was just sending money. My house is complete and I'm forever grateful to him. Take this as a lesson and start again."

Motloungomosehlana said:

"I've learned after sending washing machine money 3 times and not finding the machine when I arrive home.

"I save my money and do everything when I arrive at home. I choose peace over everything."

Lerdy🍃 said:

"This happened to a friend of mine…it broke her😭…I hated seeing her like tht. She cut everyone off, she doesn’t come to SA anymore."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had returned from abroad to find out someone was building a four-bedroom house on his land.

Man returns from abroad, sees his mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned from abroad to see the mansion his family built for him.

According to his video shared on TikTok, the man would send money to his family to help build his house while working hard in Dubai.

Fortunately for him, they didn't disappoint or misuse the money, as seen in his reaction upon coming face to face with the edifice. In the clip, he knelt before the mansion and lifted both hands in appreciation to God.

