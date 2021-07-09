A young lady is putting smiles on the faces of school kids in Ghana with her waste to use initiative

Eduhub Ghana seeks to provide conducive study environments for students in deprived and underprivileged schools

Through her organisation, she provides underprivileged students with school bags produced from discarded pure water sachets

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Ghanaian woman, Abena Yeboah, has dedicated her life to providing bags produced with discarded pure water sachets to deprived students.

Through her organisation, Eduhub Ghana, she provides underprivileged students with bags to help them pursue education.

Abena Yeboah: Meet the Ghanaian lady providing poor students with bags made with pure water sachets. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Yeboah's kindhearted deed and involvement with the students has been highlighted on social media.

In an Instagram post, she posed alongside some of the kids showing off their bags produced from used plastic water bags.

The founder and leader of Eduhub Ghana seeks to provide a good study environment for students in deplorable schools through her organisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Young lady stuns 7-year-old boy with new shoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had gifted a surprise to a 7-year-old school boy.

She got him a pair of shoes as the 7-year-old Lagos pupil walked in nylon-tied sandals to school every day.

According to her, the lad revealed that he resides with his old grandmother who couldn't afford nice sandals, forcing him to wear something a neighbour dumped in the bin.

The kindhearted lady also identified pupils who have the same footwear problems and replaced them with shoes.

On why she offered help, she wrote on LinkedIn:

"I believe Children can learn well if their primary basic needs are met. "To me, I am just being a channel and hope for others to get inspired.

"According to a Wise saying, 'It is not about how much you have, but your heart to add.

"This is my journey and I am so excited about it."

Source: Legit