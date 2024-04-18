A talented young Nigerian woman showcased her mechanical skills in a video that gained widespread attention on TikTok.

In the clip, she displayed excitement while selecting a tool to repair a car, capturing the admiration of numerous viewers.

Encouraged by the positive feedback, the hardworking young woman received praise for her abilities and was urged to continue honing her talent

A young Nigerian lady displayed her mechanical talent in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, she exuded excitement while selecting a tool to repair a car. Numerous viewers expressed admiration for the hardworking young woman and encouraged her to continue, as shown by @darasimihu1.

The lady mechanic shows off her skill. Photo credit: @darasimi1

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

US_man said:

“If any girl ask me for money I go just show her this video.”

Cutieangel wrote:

“I am looking for a man I wil pick up from gutter.”

Almighty Fearlezz:

”Na this kind girl l suppose dey send money.”

Ayo8383:

“E sure me say them break her heart before she make this kind decision.”

Akpakopparawaterman:

“I am looking for a a girl that have suffer in relationships.”

Uc Nation D Nation:

“If U service my car finish come make l also service U.”

Penny Goy:

“Na dis type of girls deserve urgent 30K.”

Queen Annie:

“Awww…nice May god bless your hustle.”

Brittany Jessy Dale:

“My work before I collect.”

Oma844:

“I never knew there's someone doing my type of work.”

Temitope:

“Wow so l can still see someone like me doing this ind of work can we be friends.”

Heroboi:

“You wey dey read comments that hold phone with one hand I greet you oo.”

Nigerian girl working as mechanic captures hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after her captivating video surfaced online.

The video shared by @blessedberry2001 on TikTok showed the pretty young girl working at a mechanic workshop.

In the clip, she was seen fixing some spoilt engines with full concentration and netizens were drawn to assist her. It was also gathered that the hardworking girl who's also very brilliant suddenly stopped school to work at a mechanic workshop.

Source: Legit.ng