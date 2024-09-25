A Nigerian man said he has not been able to travel out of Nigeria, not even to any African country

This is despite the fact that he always had a Nigerian passport which is one of the documents used for travelling abroad

His inability to travel out makes him angry because he now has many expired passports in his house

A Nigerian man shared a video showing many Nigerian passports in his house.

The man showed four passports which he said belonged to him and lamented he had not used them in any satisfying ways.

The man said he had not used his passport to travel out of Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrmanodili.

According to Mrman Odii, despite having a Nigerian passport, he is not yet able to travel abroad.

He said he has not even travelled to an African country like Ghana or Togo.

This makes him angry because his passport expires without him using it to enter a foreign country.

Mrman said the only meaningful way he uses his international passports is for documentation purposes, such as when he goes to banks.

He captioned the video:

"Four passports, zero exposure."

Many of his followers who commented on the video shared similar experiences.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man laments not travelling abroad

@DOZZY2_34 said:

"Me way my 5years driving license dey expire next month and I never buy car."

@godswaymartins1 said:

"Enter morroco and come back."

@kattyj480katty said:

"You don’t need visa to go to Ghana..it’s just 45mins… you can go for vacation."

@Nneka Onyegbule said:

"Close eyes go Ghana or Cameroon."

@Dubem alonso said:

"I use my renewal passport enter south Africa, at least by God grace am now two years in south Africa hoping for more years and success at the end."

@Wise said:

"Why you never travel?? Na money be the problem or what? I no understand bro."

Lady travels to Togo

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo.

The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country.

She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints.

