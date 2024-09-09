A Nigerian man has pleaded with netizens to help him find a pretty lady who caught his attention at a show

In a video, he displayed the face of the young lady and asked for assistance on how to locate her

Social media users who came across his video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to his situation

A Nigerian man's quest to find a beautiful lady he spotted at a music event has gone viral on social media.

The gentleman took to TikTok to seek the help of netizens in tracking down the elusive lady who caught his attention.

Man searches for pretty lady at concert

Man shows off pretty lady at show

In a video clip shared by @tariqbeard, the unidentified lady was seen grooving to the music alongside other concertgoers.

Her captivating smile and energetic dance moves clearly left a lasting impression on the young man.

While sharing a video with lady, he pleaded with netizens on the TikTok app to help him find her.

"Find her for me TikTok," he said.

Reactions as man launches search for lady

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many users offering advice on how to find the beautiful woman.

Some suggested utilising social media platforms to spread the word, while others proposed seeking assistance from event staff or fellow attendees.

@rashidah774 said:

"Her real name is safina but on fb she uses Sasha am forgetting the 2nd name."

@God loves you said:

"But why don't you guys just approach these people instead of giving us work here."

@Zimo_Jr said:

"How will you know it's her? Me: with the nyash only."

@Iconic_Legacy said:

"How am I going to help you find my wife be serious."

@nelysonCj said:

"Bro she had already fallen for you. Understand women."

@General reacted:

"Let me pray 4 u u find her coz we fall in love with pipo whom we think dat we can be safe with them."

@OLUwAcLeVeR added:

"You snap person yourself, make them they help you find her on here (Iwa Werey)."

Nigerian man searches for pretty lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out for help in locating a beautiful lady he fell in love with after seeing her at Owerri Chicken Republic fast food.

In the clip, the lady appeared busy and did not know she was being filmed. Netizens who saw the clip said her name is Precious.

