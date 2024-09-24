A man and a boutique owner are at loggerheads over $98 (over N158k) that was found in a purchased jeans

The man found the foreign currencies after paying for the jeans and happily showed his discovery to the boutique owner

The boutique owner rejected the man's offer for a 50/50 split of the money and made a different proposition

A drama ensued in a boutique after a buyer, @mobilitystudios1, found $98 (over N158k) in a pair of jeans he had purchased.

The happy buyer notified the seller of his finding, leading to an argument.

The boutique owner rejected equal sharing of the money. Photo Credit: @mobilitystudios1

Boutique owner wants $96

A short clip shared by @mobilitystudios1 captured what transpired in the boutique. @mobilitystudios1 offered to share the money equally with the boutique owner, but he refused.

The seller insisted that the money belonged to him and that he be given $96 (N155,328) while the buyer could take $2 (N3236) as his magnanimous offer. The buyer rejected this idea.

The two men continued to argue.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam the boutique owner

zephyr said:

"The seller is a greedy person,if he doesn't want to share,take everything."

AkinzDiamond said:

"The seller na barawo why you self let am know say you see money."

fresh Nonnyworldwide said:

"No mind that yeye man sincerely the money belongs to u since you have paid him before u found the money,but anyway i knew is prank🤣🤣😂."

Sunday Chris eze said:

"My brother you are a good man to share the money."

parisdan said:

"That guy no serious unless I Neva pay for the trouser, but if I don pay, everything belongs to me."

user845374353346 said:

"Mr man take your money and go away.

"If he refused to share it with you."

Sam said:

"If to say you don carry the cloth comot nko Shey him go no say dollar day the pocket."

