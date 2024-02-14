A drama ensued in a shop after a businesswoman discovered $1,000 (over N1.5 million) in a bag a customer paid for

While the businesswoman claimed ownership of the foreign currencies, the customer said it belonged to her by virtue of her paying for it

The incident, which was captured in a video, has sparked discussions on social media as people picked sides

A trending video has shown a businesswoman and a buyer in an ownership fight after $1,000 (over N1.5 million) was found in a bag taken out of a bale.

"Found 1000$(1.4m Naira) inside our bag from our bale and this lady said it’s her own. Pls judge," a video capturing the incident was captioned.

The businesswoman found $1,000 inside the bag. Photo Credit: @bunny_beautyhome

Source: TikTok

According to the businesswoman, the customer already paid N4k for the bag. She said it was at the point of searching the bag after the payment that the foreign currencies were discovered.

The customer would not back down and argued that everything in the bag belonged to her since she already paid for it.

The seller refused to release the bag or the money to the buyer as they continued fighting over it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided on who owns the $1,000

Ajoke said:

"I want to ask, if there was a gun inside the bag and after paying for the bag will she claim the bag and the gun?"

Anthony Frances said:

"The money belongs to the woman that get the bale that is the rule as far as you check it their if is at home you are free to have the money."

Lucy said:

"Don’t sell the bag again refund her money let her go . Cause how is the money hers when she hasn’t even touched it."

glozy said:

"She has paid for it, it is for her not urs. U should have search before selling. Go court na she go win."

vibequeen said:

"My own is that the money belongs to the seller because she has not handled the bag to the buyer."

@ayoadefav123 said:

"You should have searched before selling it now she has paid then everything inside belongs to her."

Annabelle said:

"The truth is that if they didn't check it before giving her and she got home, it's hers but the vendor checked it before giving her."

Lady finds foreign currencies in okrika bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had found foreign currencies in her okrika bag.

According to the thrift trader, the bag had already spent two days with the dry cleaner and was to be sold.

It was at the point of doing a video to showcase it to a potential customer that she found the Chinese currencies in its pockets. She counted three 100 yuan bills and a 50 bill, which amounted to N70k.

The excited lady flaunted the cash, joking that she had begun pricing house and may invest the money.

