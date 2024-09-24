A Nigerian man shared a video showing the bag of money he used in getting an expensive new phone

In a video, he displayed the bundles of cash inside a big bag and disclosed that he was about to buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions

A Nigerian man recently flaunted his wealth, showcasing a hefty bag of cash intended for purchasing an apple phone.

The video was shared on TikTok and it garnered massive reactions and comments from netizens who viewed it.

Man shows off wads of cash for iPhone Photo credit: @duba508/TikTok.

Man set to buy iPhone 16 Pro Max

Identified as @duba508 on the platform, the man proudly displayed bundles of N1,000 notes stuffed into a "Ghana must go" bag.

While showing off the bundles of cash, he announced his intention to acquire the coveted iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Reactions as man flaunts bundles of cash

The video, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, drew lots of reactions from viewers.

Some commentators praised the man's success, congratulating him on his ability to afford the high-end device.

Others, however, condemned the video as an unnecessary show of wealth, arguing it perpetuated harmful ideas about material success.

@Dimma said:

"Land wey I buy 3m one yr ago is now 7m this month."

@Nelly love stated:

"iPhone 16 is out and I never even use iPhone 1 pro max chaii God of iPhone please locate me."

@Josephine April said:

"Na Wetin hungry man him dey buy, congratulation dear but wetin dey hungry me now na for you to give me small money to start business."

@Miracle stated:

"Comment way I dey see here dey really off me and you people think he will bring out such amount of money to buy phone without owning a landed property people need to be minding their business I swear."

@user8650129683429 said:

"See some body Papa ohh who you won impress money wey you go use do investment you use am buy liability stuff if your mama ask you ungert 2k you sai no."

@Smarty added:

"Highest phone I go use my money na 200k unless say person buy for me. See money na I for use am invest if na."

Watch the video below:

Man buys iPhone 16 Pro Max

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man purchased the new iPhone 16 pro max, released a few days ago by Apple in its stores worldwide.

In the video he shared, he checked out the camera quality of the iPhone 16 pro max with its dedicated control.

