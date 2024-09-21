Man's Interesting 'Middle Head' Hairstyle Makes Him Go Viral on Social Media
- A handsome man is trending on social media because of the unique and interesting hairstyle he is wearing
- The video was posted by the man's barber who said the funny-looking hairstyle is called a 'gentleman's haircut'
- Many social media users who watched the video took to the comment section to appreciate the man's unique looks
A handsome man has gone viral on social media after people saw his hairstyle.
The video of the hairstyle is attracting a lot of funny comments from TikTok users.
The short clip was posted by Karis Barbers, who appeared to be the stylist behind the haircut.
The man's hair was carefully carved, leaving a patch at the middle of the head.
However, Karis Barbers said the hairstyle is called a 'gentleman's haircut.'
Hilarious comments have trailed the video which currently has more than 2.2 million views on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to funny hairstyle
@Alvan love said:
"It’s started later on."
@Lyrixx said:
"This one be like Pope Francis's cap."
@BLACKSHEEP Leotrending said:
"I don see were to build my house with parking space."
@Kaywillz said:
"See land wey dey waste."
@Dyberry said:
"As my hair don Dey bald small small make I save this style first."
@GRACE DANIELS said:
"Na my ex's brother be this. Na so all of them be for their house."
@Rich Kiid said:
"It started from the defense and the midfield controlled the game."
@EGO Minds said:
"I'm bald and proud. I flaunt it. Not ashamed."
@MykC7 said:
"Half bread is better than none abi how dem take talk am?"
@Joehart said:
"Barber get mind post am too, make real estate people no see am oh."
@Obi crypto_ said:
"Looking good and sharp is a good business."
Grandma cuts grandson's hair
A Nigerian mother said she kept her son under the custody of her mother-in-law but the woman shaved the boy's head.
The mother said her son spent only one weekend with her mother-in-law and she found him in a different state when she went to pick him.
She posted a video showing how long her son's hair was before he visited his grandmother who gave him a clean haircut.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.