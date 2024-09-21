A handsome man is trending on social media because of the unique and interesting hairstyle he is wearing

The video was posted by the man's barber who said the funny-looking hairstyle is called a 'gentleman's haircut'

Many social media users who watched the video took to the comment section to appreciate the man's unique looks

A handsome man has gone viral on social media after people saw his hairstyle.

The video of the hairstyle is attracting a lot of funny comments from TikTok users.

The barber said the hairstyle is called 'gentleman's cut.' Photo credit: TikTok/Karis Barbers.

Source: TikTok

The short clip was posted by Karis Barbers, who appeared to be the stylist behind the haircut.

The man's hair was carefully carved, leaving a patch at the middle of the head.

However, Karis Barbers said the hairstyle is called a 'gentleman's haircut.'

Hilarious comments have trailed the video which currently has more than 2.2 million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to funny hairstyle

@Alvan love said:

"It’s started later on."

@Lyrixx said:

"This one be like Pope Francis's cap."

@BLACKSHEEP Leotrending said:

"I don see were to build my house with parking space."

@Kaywillz said:

"See land wey dey waste."

@Dyberry said:

"As my hair don Dey bald small small make I save this style first."

@GRACE DANIELS said:

"Na my ex's brother be this. Na so all of them be for their house."

@Rich Kiid said:

"It started from the defense and the midfield controlled the game."

@EGO Minds said:

"I'm bald and proud. I flaunt it. Not ashamed."

@MykC7 said:

"Half bread is better than none abi how dem take talk am?"

@Joehart said:

"Barber get mind post am too, make real estate people no see am oh."

@Obi crypto_ said:

"Looking good and sharp is a good business."

Grandma cuts grandson's hair

A Nigerian mother said she kept her son under the custody of her mother-in-law but the woman shaved the boy's head.

The mother said her son spent only one weekend with her mother-in-law and she found him in a different state when she went to pick him.

She posted a video showing how long her son's hair was before he visited his grandmother who gave him a clean haircut.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng