Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Expresses Deep Admiration For Beautiful Girl He Saw in Street Shop, Videos Her Secretly
People

Man Expresses Deep Admiration For Beautiful Girl He Saw in Street Shop, Videos Her Secretly

by  Israel Usulor 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man saw a very beautiful lady in a street shop and he expressed deep admiration for her
  • The lady was at the shop attending to customers when the man saw her and greatly admired her
  • He used his phone to capture a video of the lady and noted that he later met her but she was too shy to talk

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A Nigerian man shared a video about a lady he saw in the streets and it's trending.

He appeared to have captured the video while on a high-rise building.

Beautiful lady trending online.
The lady's beautiful has been praised by netizens. Photo credit: TikTok/@dyce042.
Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @dyce042, the man expressed his admiration for the beautiful lady.

The short clip showed the lady attending to customers at a shop and she appeared oblivious that someone was recording her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Drama as lady attends wedding and discovers her ex-boyfriend is the MC

He said TikTok users should help him find the lady. He wrote:

"TikTok, please help me find this beautiful girl."

He later shared two other videos, saying he later met her. However, the man said the beautiful lady was too shy when they met.

He captioned the follow-up clip:

"I finally met her today. She was too shy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares video of beautiful lady

@omodurojaiye said:

"What happen to your leg, walk up to her."

@mr said:

"Now that's a wife right there .. it's the humility for me despite the fact that she's fine."

@Learnwithmansfield said:

"Nah Samsung you dey use abi?"

@shordis said:

"iPhone users go fit zoom your future take am play fess."

@Stéphanie Pouliot said:

"Won’t you walk up to her?"

@Boy Alone asked:

"Bro abeg which phone you dey use?"

@Shelby pugh said:

"You wan damage her mama shop. Your plan no go work."

Read also

Lady disappointed after seeing where her talking stage lives, video of his scattered room trends

@BIG-ELLA said:

"This your phone fit zoom person destiny."

Video of beautiful amputee trends online

In a related story, a beautiful lady trended online after she shared photos showing people that she is an amputee.

Not minding her situation, the curvy lady smiled cheerfully as she posed for the camera.

She did not mention what led to the amputation, but many people said she had a cheerful disposition to life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Israel Usulor avatar

Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: