A Nigerian man saw a very beautiful lady in a street shop and he expressed deep admiration for her

The lady was at the shop attending to customers when the man saw her and greatly admired her

He used his phone to capture a video of the lady and noted that he later met her but she was too shy to talk

A Nigerian man shared a video about a lady he saw in the streets and it's trending.

He appeared to have captured the video while on a high-rise building.

The lady's beautiful has been praised by netizens. Photo credit: TikTok/@dyce042.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @dyce042, the man expressed his admiration for the beautiful lady.

The short clip showed the lady attending to customers at a shop and she appeared oblivious that someone was recording her.

He said TikTok users should help him find the lady. He wrote:

"TikTok, please help me find this beautiful girl."

He later shared two other videos, saying he later met her. However, the man said the beautiful lady was too shy when they met.

He captioned the follow-up clip:

"I finally met her today. She was too shy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares video of beautiful lady

@omodurojaiye said:

"What happen to your leg, walk up to her."

@mr said:

"Now that's a wife right there .. it's the humility for me despite the fact that she's fine."

@Learnwithmansfield said:

"Nah Samsung you dey use abi?"

@shordis said:

"iPhone users go fit zoom your future take am play fess."

@Stéphanie Pouliot said:

"Won’t you walk up to her?"

@Boy Alone asked:

"Bro abeg which phone you dey use?"

@Shelby pugh said:

"You wan damage her mama shop. Your plan no go work."

@BIG-ELLA said:

"This your phone fit zoom person destiny."

Video of beautiful amputee trends online

In a related story, a beautiful lady trended online after she shared photos showing people that she is an amputee.

Not minding her situation, the curvy lady smiled cheerfully as she posed for the camera.

She did not mention what led to the amputation, but many people said she had a cheerful disposition to life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng