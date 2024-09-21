Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Who Passed her Nursing Council Exam Celebrates with Friends and Family
People

Nigerian Lady Who Passed her Nursing Council Exam Celebrates with Friends and Family

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who passed her nursing exam before her sign-out day has been celebrated online
  • The lady showed how the joy of passing the exam influenced her mood on the day friends and family signed on her t-shirt
  • People who have had a similar experience with the nursing council exam said passing it was difficult

A Nigerian lady could not keep calm when she realised she had passed her nursing council examinations.

The lady said she saw the result two hours before her sign-out day. She celebrated the moment with her friend.

Nursing council exam/Registered nurse.
The lady danced and was celebrated by her friends and family. Photo source: @simply_dirah
Source: TikTok

Passing nursing exam

In her sign-out shirt, the lady rejoiced for her new status as a registered nurse. Captioning her TikTok video, she said:

"I'm registered y'all."

She (@simply_dirah) held a bouquet of naira notes in her hand to mark the achievement. Many Nigerians congratulated her.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adekunola Mhi said:

"Seriously I thought all students nurse sign out with uniform ooo thank God."

She replied:

"Not our school o…we usually finish exam on Friday then we sign out on Monday…by then result is already out."

pretty2232 said:

"I would never stop congrating people cos i need the congratulations after my PTS exam, congratulations ma."

Morgan said:

"Tapping from your grace congrats mama."

Angelina said:

"Big congratulations, it can be God and hard work."

—Riike said:

"Congratulations, I am tapping from your grace."

Bianca Johnson said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap your testimony."

Te_ mi said:

"Congratulations sis from this to a greater job that satisfies you and mine would not be exempted."

mamaa said:

"I aggressively claim this blessing, I must rejoice like this. Nursing no be beans."

Damsel said:

"Congrats ma, I tap from ur blessings just to scared to face that course."

Onyinyechukwu said:

"Manifesting this November. God please this is the final round."

destiny mariama sia conteh said:

"Congratulations I tap form this grace because it easy it can only be god i will be next in Jesus name amen."

Husband paid wife's school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady went online to celebrate her husband for paying for her university education.

The lady said the man single-handedly paid her school fees for five years. She honoured him on her signing-out day.

