A Nigerian lady who passed her nursing exam before her sign-out day has been celebrated online

The lady showed how the joy of passing the exam influenced her mood on the day friends and family signed on her t-shirt

People who have had a similar experience with the nursing council exam said passing it was difficult

A Nigerian lady could not keep calm when she realised she had passed her nursing council examinations.

The lady said she saw the result two hours before her sign-out day. She celebrated the moment with her friend.

The lady danced and was celebrated by her friends and family. Photo source: @simply_dirah

Passing nursing exam

In her sign-out shirt, the lady rejoiced for her new status as a registered nurse. Captioning her TikTok video, she said:

"I'm registered y'all."

She (@simply_dirah) held a bouquet of naira notes in her hand to mark the achievement. Many Nigerians congratulated her.

Adekunola Mhi said:

"Seriously I thought all students nurse sign out with uniform ooo thank God."

She replied:

"Not our school o…we usually finish exam on Friday then we sign out on Monday…by then result is already out."

pretty2232 said:

"I would never stop congrating people cos i need the congratulations after my PTS exam, congratulations ma."

Morgan said:

"Tapping from your grace congrats mama."

Angelina said:

"Big congratulations, it can be God and hard work."

—Riike said:

"Congratulations, I am tapping from your grace."

Bianca Johnson said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap your testimony."

Te_ mi said:

"Congratulations sis from this to a greater job that satisfies you and mine would not be exempted."

mamaa said:

"I aggressively claim this blessing, I must rejoice like this. Nursing no be beans."

Damsel said:

"Congrats ma, I tap from ur blessings just to scared to face that course."

Onyinyechukwu said:

"Manifesting this November. God please this is the final round."

destiny mariama sia conteh said:

"Congratulations I tap form this grace because it easy it can only be god i will be next in Jesus name amen."

