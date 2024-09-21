Nigerian Lady Who Passed her Nursing Council Exam Celebrates with Friends and Family
- A Nigerian lady who passed her nursing exam before her sign-out day has been celebrated online
- The lady showed how the joy of passing the exam influenced her mood on the day friends and family signed on her t-shirt
- People who have had a similar experience with the nursing council exam said passing it was difficult
A Nigerian lady could not keep calm when she realised she had passed her nursing council examinations.
The lady said she saw the result two hours before her sign-out day. She celebrated the moment with her friend.
Passing nursing exam
In her sign-out shirt, the lady rejoiced for her new status as a registered nurse. Captioning her TikTok video, she said:
"I'm registered y'all."
She (@simply_dirah) held a bouquet of naira notes in her hand to mark the achievement. Many Nigerians congratulated her.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Adekunola Mhi said:
"Seriously I thought all students nurse sign out with uniform ooo thank God."
She replied:
"Not our school o…we usually finish exam on Friday then we sign out on Monday…by then result is already out."
pretty2232 said:
"I would never stop congrating people cos i need the congratulations after my PTS exam, congratulations ma."
Morgan said:
"Tapping from your grace congrats mama."
Angelina said:
"Big congratulations, it can be God and hard work."
—Riike said:
"Congratulations, I am tapping from your grace."
Bianca Johnson said:
"Congratulations dear. I tap your testimony."
Te_ mi said:
"Congratulations sis from this to a greater job that satisfies you and mine would not be exempted."
mamaa said:
"I aggressively claim this blessing, I must rejoice like this. Nursing no be beans."
Damsel said:
"Congrats ma, I tap from ur blessings just to scared to face that course."
Onyinyechukwu said:
"Manifesting this November. God please this is the final round."
destiny mariama sia conteh said:
"Congratulations I tap form this grace because it easy it can only be god i will be next in Jesus name amen."
Husband paid wife's school fees
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady went online to celebrate her husband for paying for her university education.
The lady said the man single-handedly paid her school fees for five years. She honoured him on her signing-out day.
