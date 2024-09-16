A young Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after her visa application was approved

In a trending video, the excited lady showed off her passport and broke down in tears over her achievement

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate the lady

A young Nigerian lady's emotional reaction to her successful visa application has captured the hearts of social media users.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering lots of comments and reactions from netizens on the platform.

Lady overjoyed as visa gets approved

In the heartwarming TikTok clip, the lady identified as @peacetosin1 shared her moment of joy, proudly displaying her passport for all to see.

Her emotional expression of gratitude touched the hearts of many as she gave thanks to God for making her dream a reality.

"My God did not fail," she remarked.

Reactions as lady's visa gets approved

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from TikTok users, who praised the lady's perseverance and determination.

Many commended her faith in God, citing her achievement as a confirmation of the power of prayer and positivity.

@Mimi said:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessing. My visa will be approved Amen."

@Sophy love said:

"Congratulations my visa will be approved in Jesus name Amen."

@smiling toria said:

"Congratulations yes oooo my God didn't fail that's my sorry and testimony this September by his grace."

@Eze Cynthia said:

"My God did not fail that my story my testimony!"

@Funke said:

"Congratulations, sis, and people will gather to congratulate me, my husband, and children about Travels journey. Amen."

@sugarpee reacted:

"Congratulations the God that did it for you will do for me and family. Amen my God will not fail."

@Yacoba added:

"I tap into this blessing my visa is approved in the mighty name of Jesus! Amennnnnn."

Lady in tears after getting her visa

Source: Legit.ng