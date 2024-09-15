A young lady has shared a video crying uncontrollably after her visa was approved within 24 hours

While sharing the video, the lady recounted how she thought that she would never be able to leave Lebanon

Social media users who came across the emotional clip on TikTok stormed the comments section to react

A heartwarming video captured a young lady's overwhelming joy upon receiving her visa approval within a 24-hour timeframe.

The clip, which was shared via TikTok, garnered lots of comments from netizens who also desired such a turnaround in their lives.

Lady says she's finally leaving Lebanon Photo credit: @fatishabituray/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional as visa gets approved

Fatishabituray, the lady in question, shared the emotional clip on TikTok, with tears of joy and gratitude falling down her cheeks.

Having lost hope of leaving Lebanon, the swift approval brought so much relief for her.

In her words:

"My visa was approved within 24 hours. I never thought I would be able to leave Lebanon to another country. Thank you Allah. Goodbye Lebanon and thank you for opening the doors for me."

Reactions as lady's visa gets approved

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

@victoriafelix7519 said:

"I was in Lebanon in journey. I was deported home."

@Bewaji Adeniji Olaju said:

"I was in Adonis at first hard but later love the place 2019 _2021."

@Oyinkansola Eniolamii said:

"I'm interested ma, I'm working in Lebanon before 2019 can you help me for another country please ma."

@Noel blessed child said:

"God is faithful. I worked there too for 3 years. I thank God the family was not that bad to me."

@LAYOMI said:

"Congratulations dear, am so happy for you. You deserve the best dear."

@Festus said:

"Ar u sure of that visa approved is legit Biko?Bcos, Some agents ar so deceiving, anyway, Wishing you the best."

@Hrm_peace said:

"I understand your pain but God saved me when they brought me there."

@QueenGrace added:

"I have followed you looking for the results. Please my darling."

See the post below:

Lady in tears after getting her visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment of pure elation when her US visa was approved on her second attempt.

Expressing her emotions, Ibiayo wrote about bursting into uncontrollable tears upon receiving the news of her visa approval.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng