A Nigerian man whose friend, Ekerette Udom, signed to play for Spanish Club Villarael has rejoiced

The man said that Ekerette was his primary school classmate who gave his all to achieving his football dream

Many people who saw his post about the La Liga giant club and Udom congratulated Udom on his win

Spanish Football Club Villareal signed Ekerette Udom, and his old friend's joy knew no bounds.

He took to X to tell people Ekerette was his classmate from primary school who never gave up on his dreams.

Ekerette Udom signed with Villareal. Photo source: @EdsEssiet, Instagram/Insudomekerette

Source: Twitter

Villareal singed Udom

The man (@EdsEssiet) added that Ekerette faced many challenges and had lost a lot of money while chasing football success before hitting it big with La Liga giant Villareal.

Quoting a photo of the Nigerian striker signing his multi-million deal, the man said he is happy for Ekerette for his big win with Villareal.

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Bennyjonah12 said:

"I first met him when i attended a football screening program at Vandrezzer Fc some years back. Congratulations to him!"

His primary school classmate responded:

"Yeah that was one of his early clubs. I think he was a goalkeeper then before he switched."

@waterside_boi said:

"My team mate wey from HARDWAY days in uyo, can play as a forward and a defender. Happy his time has come."

@_purplegirlie said:

"So excited for him! I pray he succeeds there and beyond."

@kingdrake9 said:

"Big congrats to him, what a happy win."

@Ahmadbrista said:

"He found a good manager on the end. Someone that loves football with passion and just so you know this almost slipped away due to technical issues but with God’s help it pulled through."

@OgundipeTemida4 asked:

"What was your contribution when he was both in the same class then. Hope you added values?... God bless."

@Maronga6 said:

"So happy to always see a great ending."

@olacuteTunes said:

"His hard work finally paid off. Never give up on your dreams."

Local footballer succeeded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the handle @nachorisky_9 shared a video documenting how he rose from almost nothing and made it.

The sportsman showed how he used to play football on the street and for local teams back in Nigeria until he succeeded.

