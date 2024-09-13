A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her family marked the one-year remembrance of late singer, Mohbad

In a video, she displayed the huge basin of akara which her family prepared to share to people within the neighbourhood

While sharing the video on TikTok, she prayed for the family of the deceased and promised not to forget the late singer

A Nigerian lady and her family recently paid an emotional tribute to late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, marking the first anniversary of his passing.

In a touching video, they prepared a big basin of akara, a traditional Nigerian dish, to share with their neighbours.

Lady and family remember late Mohbad Photo credit: @mo.rayo038/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady prays for late Mohbad's family

The lady, @mo.rayo038 on TikTok, sent a heartfelt message to the late singer's family while showcasing the preparations and distribution of the akara her family made.

She and her family were seen frying and arranging the dish in a large bowl, before taking it out to share with those around them.

In the video's caption, she expressed her love and respect for the late singer, and prayed that her rests in peace.

In her words:

"My family and I decided to do something special for Mohbad's one year remembrance. We made akara and shared it in our neighbourhood. We pray he rest in peace. God bless and protect his family. MohBad 1 Year Anniversary. Rest In Peace You're Forever In Our Heart. Oba Imole! Still love. Forever in our heart. Keep resting IMOLE."

Reactions as lady remembers late Mohbad

The TikTok video sparked lots of comments from netizens in the comments.

@Betapikin said:

"Most of you don’t know how powerful and the meaning of what they just did for the dead. REST IN PERFECT PEACE IMOLE. JusticeForMobad. God bless your family."

@B!G_NIMS stated:

"We understand that you love him but u no love am reach me o,ta lo ran yin ni ise ten je yi."

@ASHABI _DOLLAR said:

"It is so painful because this is total waste of money because Moh has not been buried."

@SMALL_MONEY said:

"Omo with the rate at which beans is cost,omo you are really a fannnnn may almighty keep everyone alive to fulfill longer days on earth."

@fidelisjesubukunmi reacted:

"You won't loose anyone in your family, God will continue to provide you and bless your efforts."

@Black Diamond said:

"GOD bless you and you family. The light of God will continue to shine bright in your Home."

@IFATOKIAKAPO OYEKU LOGBE added:

"Sincerely speaking, you gals should at least call for meeting,so we can discuss together, God will bless you gals."

See the post below:

Lady recounts dream about Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who had a dream about the late singer, Mohbad's death stirred emotions on social media.

In a new video, she was seen weeping heavily while recounting the scary dream she had about the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng