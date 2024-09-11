A group of corps members who served in a community in Akwa Ibom appreciated the woman who always gave them water

After their POP, they marched down to her compound and carried out a short parade ceremony for her

The grateful young Nigerians took turns to hug the woman as they said "thank you" for how she gave them comfort

A group of corps members has honoured a woman who gave them good hospitality during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year.

The graduates said that the woman always gave them free pipe-borne water, so they saluted her on their POP (Pass Our Parade) day.

The corps members marched to the woman's compound. Photo source: @chimnonso1

Source: TikTok

Corps members in Akwa Ibom

They lined up in front of her house, gave the NYSC para-military salutes, and removed their caps.

In an emotional video shared by @chimnonso1 that went viral, the woman came out of her house looking happy and fulfilled as she hugged them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chefamandaroyal said:

"Nah Wetin my mama fit do be this if no be the kind hand my papa take hold my mama she for don use the man house give the homeless for free."

stylesbyrichy said:

"Akwaibom people are highly hospitable I can tell u that for free."

Ndear said:

"She will continue to be honoured and blessed both wealth and health."

LexyMandy Tv said:

"God actually created us to have each other's back. Thanks ma for being awesome to these youths life is easy, na we dey make am hard."

Lubylukz said:

"See as I Dey cry for water wen I no benefit from."

pegio said:

"Appreciation matters alot, corps members thank you for returning good for good."

somtee_1 said:

"Thank you corpers for appreciating her bc it will give her moral to keep helping.As you did not close the doors for others ,God bless u all."

lilybest100 said:

"So satisfying to watch,appreciation and gratitude can never go out of vogue, more blessings from both ends."

maltinajesus852 said:

"See me teary up. God bless you guys for remembering her.Thanks to her for showing kindness to you guys."

Corps member appreciated brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady made people emotional by honouring her brother on the day she completed her one-year NYSC.

The lady in her well-ironed khaki uniform marched towards her brother and saluted him for paying her school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng