A lady who earlier shared the news of her mother giving birth to 6 babies has made a video to respond to people's comments

The lady said that people do not need to bother about the babies's welfare in the present economic downturn in the country

According to the big sister, God who gave them the blessings is more than able to care for all of them

A Nigerian lady whose mother gave birth to sextuplets has made a video to respond to people's comments about the births.

The lady revealed how people wondered how they would take care of the kids in the present harsh economy.

God's blessing of 6 kids

She (@sparkysurprisehub) added that some even talked about how the family would pay the kids' school fees. As she spoke, she showed the grand naming ceremony they gave the babies.

The lady said God did not give the children to leave them for lack. The big sister stated that she does not care about the country's economy.

"We are not thinking about any other thing right now other than rejoicing because God has finally answered our prayers."

She advised those dropping bad comments on her video to use the multiple births opportunity to "tap" into God's blessing.

Chioma said:

"People asking such questions doesn’t know that our God is the greatest congratulations to you and your household, God will definitely make it easy and provide everything they need."

Neema said:

"You guys can definitely afford it for wetin I dey see."

Ella said:

"Omor my mom gave birth to triplets when we had nothing life was really hard for us Buh all of a sudden things turned for good it’s not easy oooo congrats to her."

Vickie said:

"I’m so so happy. I am literally crying tears of joy."

Jesus-baby said:

"Me dey pray for something like this, and I believe when God give u kids. he has way of providing for them. God soon, I will be expecting mine own double blessings Amen."

user 08140456442 said:

"Congratulations I tap from your miracle babies in Jesus name amen."

fashawa said:

"Your family is not looking for reassurance for the birth of these babies. Congratulations on their birth and that your mom is doing great. God will help."

Mum of celebrate British citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother who once had quadruplets celebrated her family getting British citizenship.

The woman danced with her children as she waved their passports to mark how their lives had changed.

