Everyone in the street gathered to celebrate with a Nigerian woman who was blessed with twin babies

The woman was said to have been childless for 15 years before she conceived and gave birth to twins

People danced and rejoiced with her after flocking to her house in large numbers during the ceremony

A Nigerian woman who gave birth to twins celebrated in grandstyle and people joined to rejoice with her.

A video trending online showed the moment people who knew her trooped to her place to rejoice with her.

The woman was blessed with twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenpretty852.

In the video posted by @queenpretty852, it was revealed that the woman had been childless for 15 years.

After she welcomed twins, her friends, street people and well-wishers went to congratulate her.

There are people dancing, singing and making merry with drums and musical instruments.

The video melted many hearts after it was shared on TikTok where it attracted comments.

Reactions as Nigerian woman gives birth to twins

@Onyinye Gloria said:

"God please remember my senior brother.. it has been 8 yrs now. l take this as a point of contact."

@kemkol said:

"God, I use her as a point of prayer to every woman out there seeking and crying for a joy like this....answer them oh Lord."

@bee_cheese said:

"Carnival celebration. Congratulations to her,...and I use her has point of contact for those trusting for these beautiful gift heaven will visit them with wonderful babies."

@TY said:

"The way they are celebrating you will know she’s a good person."

@ebonylizzy said:

"How do I do more than liking this? My aunt has been married for 30 and just gave birth too. What God cannot do doesn't not exist."

@joymedia04 Joy Abraham said:

"They must be very good for people to celebrate them like this. Congratulations."

Woman rejoices as her daughter gives birth

Meanwhile, a Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with so much joy after her daughter gave birth to twins at the hospital.

The woman was seen kneeling at the hospital, raising her hands and praising God after the babies arrived.

She also danced with so much joy when it was clear her daughter had given birth to her grandchildren safely.

