A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her mother welcomed six children

According to the lady, she was an only child for 26 years, while her mother tried different fertility methods to have another baby

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section on TikTok to congratulate her family

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt testimony at the Streams of Joy church, founded by Pastor Jerry Eze, has gone viral on social media.

The emotional lady shared her family's journey to becoming parents of sextuplets after 26 years of trying.

Lady shows off her sextuplet siblings Photo credit: @sparkysurprisehub/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady finally meets sextuplet siblings

A video shared by the lady identified as @sparkysurprisehub on TikTok showed her travelling down to see her siblings for the first time.

She revealed that she had been an only child for nearly three decades, during which her parents had attempted various fertility methods, including multiple rounds of IVF, all to no avail.

Her mother had suffered over nine miscarriages, leading to the removal of one of her fallopian tubes.

Despite these challenges, the family's persistence and faith were eventually rewarded.

In June, a fellow congregant's testimony about conceiving after a decade of waiting caught her attention.

She shared the testimony with her mother, assuring her that God would also grant them their desire for more children.

Pastor Jerry Eze's words of encouragement, specifically his statement about women in their 40s carrying their babies, further bolstered their hope.

In an amazing turn of events, the lady's mother conceived and gave birth to six healthy babies – three boys and three girls – despite having only one fallopian tube.

She narrated:

"Pastor Jerry will say a testimony that will sound like a lie. I never thought me and my family members will be able to relate until last week. I've been an only child for the past 26 years and my parents have been trying to have other children to no avail.

"I moved to Abuja in 2019 and joined this commission in 2020. My mum has tried so many methods to conceive but no way. She keeps getting miscarriages. She has had over 9 miscarriages, several process of failed IVF but God has finally answered us.

"In June, a man testified that God gave him a child after 10 years and I keyed into that testimony. I called my mum on video call and told her that God will do her own for her. At the altar, pastor Jerry will say women in your 40s carry your baby.

"At a point, my mum's tube, one of them was removed. But with one tube, my mother gave birth to sextuplets. I am a sister to six children. The God of NSPPD has done it for me. The children are healthy. And God made it perfect by giving us 3 boys and 3 girls."

Reactions as family welcomes sextuplets

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the family.

@austinvinodeh said:

"Where is Abel Damina? let him come and see that what God cannot do, does not exist. Thank you Jesus."

@ryhans $ laurel empire said:

"This testimony brought tears to my eyes. May God break protocols for me, give me testimonies that looks like a lie."

@effortless Grace x reacted:

"Thank you Jesus I received my marital settlement and triplets two boys and a girl in Jesus name."

@PATRICK said:

"Two ways God shows He has dominion over time. God gives Speed and Restoration. This is an example of Restoration and Speed(6 years in 1 year). With God everything is possible. The Multi-Breassted One."

@Barth added:

"God ehn. My God ehn. If only I can see him and hug him and never let go. Please God give me the grace to save you right."

See the post below:

Woman welcomes 4 babies after 18 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared the emotional story of a Nigerian woman who recently gave birth to quadruplets.

In his post, he revealed that the woman delivered four children on the same day after waiting for 18 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng