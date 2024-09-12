A hardworking young woman who sells perfume has shared her excitement online after purchasing a car

In a video, she showed off the expensive new white car and revealed that her business made it possible for her to buy it

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A businesswoman's joy knew no bounds when she purchased her first car, thanks to the success of her perfume business.

She took to social media to share her joy with her followers while showing off her luxurious new ride.

Lady overjoyed over new car Photo credit: @scent_by_teemah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Perfume seller buys expensive white car

Scent_by_teemah, a hardworking and ambitious businesswoman, posted a video on TikTok showcasing her brand-new white car, adorned with a red ribbon.

In the caption, she wrote:

"POV: Your business bought you your first car," showing excitement for reaping the fruits of her labour.

Reactions as perfume seller buys car

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with users flooding the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages.

@prettydamsel asked:

"Na perfume u use buy this car? Congratulations."

@Bola_Ahmed_Tinubu12 said:

"What is your source of income? What do you do for a living?"

@Monny’skitchen said:

"Some of you people in this comment section are not doing so well in business. I think you all need to step up and verify that money dey business. You all should pray for grace over your business."

@Tinupearl said:

"Una wey dey ask questions. I sold perfume in school and it helped pay my school bills. So talk more of someone doing it in high scale."

@Black goddess said:

"Una fit say na all those 2500 pefume, or 15k. There are pefume of 4 million and above if she says is her business that bought her the car than believe it."

@PERFUME VENDOR IN SHAGAMU/IJB added:

"Congratulations. I pray for me and every small business owner out there that our business will take us a bigger place that we don’t expect."

@God’s Grace reacted:

"When God is involved in your story even a pure water business can get you a house. Congratulations. More wins."

See the post below:

Lady emotional after buying new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car.

The video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng