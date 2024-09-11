A Nigerian woman impressed netizens because of the level of support she gave to her granddaughter

The woman's granddaughter sells perfumes and she was the one showcasing them in a TikTok video

The woman called on netizens to patronize her granddaughter, mentioning the names of the perfumes

A Nigerian woman has received accolades from netizens due to how she supported her granddaughter's business.

A video of the woman lending her voice to support the young lady is trending on social media.

The woman marketed her granddaughter's perfume. Photo credit: TikTok/@nuella_perfumehub.

Source: TikTok

The young lady, Nuella sells perfumes which she markets on TikTok.

In one video, her grandma was seen showcasing some of the perfumes and inviting people to buy.

Her method of marketing her granddaughter's business impressed some TikTok users as they said they were going to patronize the business because of her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as granny helps granddaughter to market her business

@MAMA said:

"Granny almost turned it to crusade advertisement."

@userRiti87 said:

"This is lovely o. Grama even speak English pass me."

@FX _Dj E1 said:

"I go buy because of iye."

@Ambassador Ororo said:

"Lmao! This is hilarious. I swear.. world Mama Uche 1."

@Quality jeans shop in Lagos said:

"Grandma is so beautiful and well-spoken."

@Mikey26 said:

"Because of her make I buy for you. How much is it and you shop in Benin?"

@Shaine Creations reacted:

"Nobody put sugar in their mouth and throw it off."

@Greatminds said:

"Iye is doing well."

@Mercy said:

"She's beautiful."

@ugochi said:

"People of God please let's patronize. The perfume will announce us."

@Oluwaseunayomi57 said:

"And that's on period. Influencer of the year award goes to Grandma."

@Heavens..001 said:

"She’s so amazing. I love the sugar advert."

@Siiviahh said:

"She should be an influencer."

Source: Legit.ng