A man is trending online because of his mode of dressing while hustling in the streets, selling sachet water

The man had a bowl of sachet water on his head and he was dressed like a medical doctor which got people attracted

His mode of dressing caught the attention of netizens many of who went to the comment section to share their views

A man was spotted hustling in the streets, but his mode of dressing made his video go viral.

In the video, the young man was spotted wearing a lab coat while hustling in the streets.

The man dressed like a doctor while hustling. Photo credit: TikTok/@showorkingkid.

The video was posted by @showorkingkid, and it quickly caught the attention of netizens.

He attended to customers with a lot of smiles as people seemed very eager to patronise him.

There is an inscription on the bowl which he was carrying. The inscription reads 'Doctor H20.'

Reactions as man dresses like doctor while selling water

@vuga connect said:

"No gloves but you did try."

@Elona said:

"As far as he used his hands to pick it, he could have just stretch it to the person."

@Nov said:

"Welcome to the comment section do you want coke or Fanta?"

@Adorablecuts said:

"Dr pure water seller."

@Mayomi said:

"Fellow Africans, dear Ghana, I’m Nigerian 🇳🇬, and I want to vote for a better establishment for his water business or good employment for him in a well-established industry. Pls, vote."

@agipure said:

"That's why I set up a business before going to school... thank God that my business is doing fine am 28 and just a 200l student in business school."

@Jst_efe said:

"Love it! Marketing strategy."

@Mma said:

"I see a professional doctor in him."

Hawker goes viral because of his marketing skills

A young Nigerian man caught the eyes of many people owing to how he markets his wares on the streets.

The hawker spoke in sound English with an infectious and convincing passion as he marketed bottled water.

While some ladies gushed over his sweet voice, many people marvelled at his English-speaking ability.

