A lady has shared her excitement on social media after her prayers to God for 'three things' were answered

Months ago, the lady had taken to her X account to reveal that she was awaiting a manifestation of her prayer points

Fortunately, her dreams came to fruition and she happily shared the update online, drawing reactions from netizens

An inspiring story of faith has gone viral on social media, as a young lady rejoiced over her prayers being answered.

Months ago, she had taken to her X account to seek divine intervention in three key areas of her life.

Lady moves parents to luxurious duplex Photo credit: @keturah_xo/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady praises God over answered prayers

The lady, identified as keturah_xo on X, had expressed her heartfelt desires in a March post, vowing to return and update her followers once her prayers had been fulfilled.

"I asked God for three things this year. I’ll come back to quote this tweet once I have it all," she wrote.

True to her word, she shared a joyous update in August, revealing that her dreams had indeed come to fruition.

Accompanied by a photograph of herself, her sister, and parents whom she had just relocated abroad, she announced that all three of her prayer points had been answered.

In her words:

"I got all 3!! I got my dream job, My parents have moved here!! I’m so happy."

Reactions as lady's prayers get answered

Some social media users stormed the comments section to commend her relationship with God.

Julianne said:

"I love the faith you have in God. Kudos babe."

Lefe Marieh said:

"God definitely has his favorites."

Susana said:

"I remember seeing this tweet when you made it. Congrats dear."

Sensei001 reacted:

"No one is gonna ask so I will. What the third one?"

Blak Jewel commented:

"One more request, Ask God for me, so I can be anywhere on the far left or far right. That will be a complete family, I assume your dad will appreciate someone to relate men only issues with."

Nanuongo said:

"He absolutely came through. Congratulations!!"

Leavingends added:

"Am I the only one who hates it when people gives thanks to God for what they worked for on their own? Can we start appreciating our efforts and leave God out of it cus clearly, God didn’t play any part in that 3 things you’ve gotten."

See the post below:

Lady builds house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who made it in life remembered her parents and built a beautiful bungalow for them.

After finishing the building with aluminum roofing sheets, she painted the house in a colour that matched the roof.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng