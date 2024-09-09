An oyinbo woman recently questioned her Nigerian husband to know if he was with her for love or for papers

Reacting to his wife's question, the young man used a trending TikTok trend that left viewers in stitches

The video received mixed reactions from netizens, with some viewers expressing dissatisfaction with his response

A video surfaced on social media, revealing a Nigerian man's response to his wife's inquiry about his true intentions for marrying her.

The white woman had questioned whether her husband's love was genuine or motivated by a desire for residency papers.

Man says he married wife for love and papers Photo credit: @pias.vibe/TikTok.

Man reacts to wife's question about relationship

In the clip, the man, identified as @pias.vibe on TikTok, employed the use of a popular trend to convey his response.

Utilising a trending sound, he playfully stated "na collabo", implying a collaborative effort.

In essence, he jokingly admitted to marrying his oyinbo wife for both love and for papers a.k.a green card.

Reactions trail man's revelation to oyinbo wife

The TikTok video garnered a mixed reaction from online users, with some expressing disappointment at the man's response.

@Syombua. Maingi said:

"She's thinks you're joking."

@Sweet Samuel said:

"Be doing na collabo oo. You will soon cry."

@o_m_u_w said:

"This one no be trend o, that boy serious ooo."

@GbemiBaby said:

"Oyinbo sef don wise. Our men don go spoil that place for we new generation."

@QueenJuliet stated:

"As a Ghanaian I want to know the meaning of my colabo or whatever Abeg."

@Charltonabby said:

"That time she thinks you are lying."

@lokoham said:

"Na collab oh" then when he gets his papers na divorce oh."

@Omovigho's2ndSon said:

"She's beautiful and sounds lovely, so yea, the collabo is perfect."

@Imokhnsen Theophilus reacted:

"I don't care about papers, come live with me in Nigeria all that matters is peace of mind and understanding home."

@Stéphanie Stéphan775 reacted:

"Sometimes people joke, sometimes they don’t. Just saying, just saying."

@Free angel added:

"It's either "I'm here cuz u get me papers that make me love u" or "I love cuz u get me the papers I love."

See the post below:

