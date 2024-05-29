A Nigerian man has shared the emotional story of a Nigerian woman who recently gave birth to quadruplets

In his post, he revealed that the woman delivered four children on the same day after waiting for 18 years

Social media users stormed the comments section of the post to congratulate the new mother over the great news

There was a serious jubilation after a strong Nigerian woman gave birth to quadruplets (four babies).

It was gathered that the new mother had been waiting for the fruit of the womb for about 18 long years.

People gather to celebrate mother of quadruplets Photo credit: @azalina58/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

People gather to celebrate mum of quadruplets

In the video shared by a lady identified as @azalina58, eyewitnesses jumped, laughed and showed so much excitement over the good news.

The mother was seen on the bed smiling as everyone jubilated over the safe delivery of her children.

The video was captioned:

"Unto say mama born quadruplets, 2 boys and 2 girls after 18 years of marriage. That joy. Congratulations mummy. She's strong our super woman, mother to all. We love you."

Reactions as woman welcomes quadruplets

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate the new mother.

@Everything_Amanda said:

"Biggest congratulations dear, unto say mama don help ur future wife out, make una just join hands train una children."

@ESOSA reacted:

"And some persons still think there is no God??Hand wen touch my comment, poverty will never know u and ur family."

@Pe cu liar said:

"How science go take explain this one after many years person go come born more than 1 baby congratulations."

@sweetiecake reacted:

"She just born 4 life responsibilities for Unna. I hope u know. Congratulations."

@user7258418698599 commented:

"Thank u lord for not forsaking ur children congrats maam and really blessed and healthy with ur children e no easy."

@IMADE said:

"For this same lily wey we lost our own 4 last month. Two boys two giirls. Life na mystery."

@Official.Queens.apparel said:

"Oh God Let this be my own miracle. Tears don finish me God save my marriage."

@Stephen Felicia added:

"I celebrate with you and i claim this great testimony to be my sister's portion and happiness soon IN JESUS NAME, AMEN AND AMEN."

Source: Legit.ng