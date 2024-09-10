A Nigerian man was left heartbroken after his fiancee whom he sent to the UK betrayed him and aborted his unborn child

According to the story, the man sent his pregnant fiancee to the UK with the hope of joining her later but his hope was dashed

Social media users who came across the sad post on X stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man was devastated after his fiancée, whom he had sponsored to move to the UK, terminated their unborn child without his consent.

The man had made the difficult decision to send his pregnant partner abroad, hoping to join her later and start a new life together.

Man in pain after sending fiance abroad Photo credit: Robin Gentry/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man gets betrayed by fiancee

Adexnelsonx shared the heartbreaking story on social media platform X, sparking lots of comments from sympathetic users.

According to the post, the fiancée had aborted the two-month-old pregnancy, citing laziness and an inability to focus on work due to the pregnancy.

This left the man in pain, especially after the lady demanded he proceed with their wedding plans, despite her refusal to return home for the ceremony.

The story read:

"This guy sent his fiancé to the UK with a 2 months old pregnancy with plans of her giving birth there and he joining them. Guess what? This girl aborted the pregnancy saying the pregnancy was making her lazy and she can't focus on work while there.

"Now she wanted him to go pay her bride price. Disturbing him about marriage but she didn't want to return back for the marriage saying her sister will represent her. After which he should join her in the UK. I'm happy he is healing."

Reactions trail man's painful betrayal story

Nigerians were quick to offer their support to the heartbroken man, praising his decision to move on from the toxic relationship.

Marcelo said:

"Another reason why you shouldn’t just keep her because she’s pretty get a reasonable wife."

Flora Acetyra wrote:

"It's a tough situation, but I hope he finds peace and healing. Sending positive thoughts his way."

Usman Zannah said:

"Lmao some girls are something else. Only mumu go accede to her demand and pretend like nothing happen."

Salim Dakin added:

"The fact that she suggested someone else represent her in such an important ceremony indicates her lack of personal investment. Marriage is about partnership and mutual commitment, and both partners need to be fully involved."

See the post below:

Man changes mind about relocating with wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman's remark to her husband has not only cost her moving abroad with him but also affected their marriage.

According to a netizen, a man considered relocating overseas with his wife but cancelled such plans and eventually divorced her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng