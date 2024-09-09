A Nigerian lady has shared her painful experience after giving her best friend a whopping sum of N1 million

According to her, her best friend had lied that her mother was sick and she decided to support with N1 million

However, what happened next was not what she expected, as the girl immediately blocked her after fabricating a fake beef

A Nigerian lady recently shared a distressing story of betrayal at the hands of her former best friend.

The lady revealed that she had generously given her friend a huge sum of N1 million after being 'lied to' that her mother was sick.

Lady regrets giving N1 million to best friend Photo credit: @bimboprincess101/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts friend's painful betrayal

Bimboprincess took to TikTok to express her disappointment as she shared her experience with netizens.

She explained that her friend had fabricated a story about her mother's illness, which prompted the generous donation.

However, instead of gratitude, the friend chose to plot a fake grievance and subsequently blocked her on social media.

In her words:

"Me doing my hair because life didn't end when my 'best friend' lied to me that her mum was sick to get money off me. After I sent her N1 million, she made up fake beef and blocked me. Omo."

Reactions as lady regrets helping best friend

Netizens on TikTok consoled the lady, offering words of encouragement and support.

Many condemned the actions of the deceitful friend, emphasising the importance of genuine relationships built on trust and honesty.

@Obiageli said:

"I will collect my money complete. What’s my business with the beef."

@ꜱᴀꜰꜰʀᴏɴ said:

"I do not mix money and friendship probably this is why I don’t have many friends. I keep losing them because they borrow money I say I don’t have and I’ll still go to the restaurant and post it."

@Ez said:

"Some people only make friends for benefits, then there’s me that’s begging God for one genuine best friend, Mehn."

@Hot chocolate wrote:

"Why are you seating down Abi you don’t know how to arrest her or arrange boy make them beat shage from her? You’re making me boil."

@MARY said:

"Lol she would have continued being a nice friend and I’m sure you wouldn’t askkk for the money back some people think like rats sorry babes."

@Temmy added:

"Same thing happened to meeeee, exactly same thing. She said her mum need money for operation lmao."

See the post below:

Lady unable to reach debtor friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recounted her experience with a friend whom she lent a whopping sum of N7.6 million.

According to her, the friend ghosted her and stopped responding to her messages for about two years.

Source: Legit.ng