A Nigerian woman was surprised when her kids' accents changed a few months after landing in Canada

The lady wondered why the kids' were speaking funnily as she tried to correct their pronunciation

Many people who watched the family's video said that the kids were only being themselves and not forming an accent

A young Nigerian lady whose family relocated to Canada made a video of her kid's new manner of speaking.

She said that despite the fact they came to the country a few months ago, her kids' accent had changed.

The kids looked cute posing in their home in Canada. Photo source: @yinkins

Kids and accent

The mother (@yinkins) added that the kids sometimes correct her spoken English language.

While speaking with the children in the clip, she told them the correct way to pronounce words without speaking like pseudo-Canadians.

Some people who commented on her video said that children pick up new habits faster than adults.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abisola Car fancy said:

"Once I get my visa , even my colour go change before I reach there."

sofiat_am said:

"They are not forming, they learn easily."

PWETY EMPRESS said:

"Even my kids wey never reach airport get ancent from cartoons especially BLUEY. Water is 'Wora' in my house."

Eniola said:

"They are not forming it o, kids are built like that. Just two years here, I don’t hear my kids English again, I always beg them to talk slowly for me to hear them u have not seen anything."

Sugar Misty said:

"Once I get visa nah from inside plane my accent go switch e no easy."

Mary Pius said:

"My son is based in Zaria but he has British accent from ordinary cartoons."

Rebecca said:

"My babies are not forming accents, no be Dem say make ur mama born u for 9ja abeg leave dey abeg, hear ur 9ja tone sticker!!! mtchwww."

4Chainz said:

"They’re better than me.. This will be me after I land at the airport."

