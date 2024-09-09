Nigerian Kids Who Relocated to Canada Few Months Ago Speaking with Foreign Accent
- A Nigerian woman was surprised when her kids' accents changed a few months after landing in Canada
- The lady wondered why the kids' were speaking funnily as she tried to correct their pronunciation
- Many people who watched the family's video said that the kids were only being themselves and not forming an accent
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
A young Nigerian lady whose family relocated to Canada made a video of her kid's new manner of speaking.
She said that despite the fact they came to the country a few months ago, her kids' accent had changed.
Kids and accent
The mother (@yinkins) added that the kids sometimes correct her spoken English language.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
While speaking with the children in the clip, she told them the correct way to pronounce words without speaking like pseudo-Canadians.
Some people who commented on her video said that children pick up new habits faster than adults.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Abisola Car fancy said:
"Once I get my visa , even my colour go change before I reach there."
sofiat_am said:
"They are not forming, they learn easily."
PWETY EMPRESS said:
"Even my kids wey never reach airport get ancent from cartoons especially BLUEY. Water is 'Wora' in my house."
Eniola said:
"They are not forming it o, kids are built like that. Just two years here, I don’t hear my kids English again, I always beg them to talk slowly for me to hear them u have not seen anything."
Sugar Misty said:
"Once I get visa nah from inside plane my accent go switch e no easy."
Mary Pius said:
"My son is based in Zaria but he has British accent from ordinary cartoons."
Rebecca said:
"My babies are not forming accents, no be Dem say make ur mama born u for 9ja abeg leave dey abeg, hear ur 9ja tone sticker!!! mtchwww."
4Chainz said:
"They’re better than me.. This will be me after I land at the airport."
Family with good business relocated to UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady narrated the big sacrifice she and her family made to relocate to the UK.
The lady (@ajokeadee__) said they had a flourishing business before they decided to relocate for a better future.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.