A video showing the moment a lady reunited with her dog after eight months of not seeing each other has melted hearts

The dog ran into the lady's arms, wagging its tail as it jumped around her, while also checking the lady's bag

Many people who watched the cute reunion said that dogs are loyal and are humans' best friends

A young Nigerian lady's reunion with her dog after eight months has got many people emotional.

Immediately the dog saw her, it ran towards the lady and could not stop leaping around in joy.

The dogs jumped into the hands of the lady. Photo source: @bbye11y

Lady and her dog

The pet jumped into her (@bbye11y) arms to show it had missed her. It was a sweet reunion for both of them.

While in her arms, the canine beauty wagged its tail as the lady petted it. She also clapped to show how grateful she was to see it again.

Watch her video below:

Edith said:

"My poor kira couldn’t defeat parvo very lazy dog..I miss her so much."

>10 asked:

"Which breed of dog is this please?"

oroseann said:

"I travelled for 3days only for me to get a call that my dog is refusing to eat. I had to talk and sing to him on the phone before he ate."

Gregory said:

"No human would ever be this excited to see you."

Gnocchi’s said:

"Him checking the bag like 'what did you bring back for me?'

Ella bella _202 said:

"You see why I choose dog's over human. God bless you little boy/girl."

GDEX FASHION WORLD said:

"Moral lesson: it's better to have animals as friends than humans."

Chukwum said:

"We don't deserve dogs, they're so innocent."

Faee said:

"I swear I’m going to get a dog once I start living by myself."

Anita said:

"My dog reacts like this even if I’m gone for a day."

BLOSSOM said:

"I’m going back to my dogs tomorrow, since one month I left them, and one of them gave birth 5 days ago, I can’t wait to see them tomorrow with my grand children."

