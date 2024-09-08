A man has wondered why only a few people know about a legendary footballer who achieved a lot in the sports

The footballer scored 805 goals and was celebrated as one of the greatest goal scorers to have graced the pitch

However, not a lot of people know his name but people remembered him after Cristiano Ronaldo reached 900 goals

A man has wondered why people don't know a certain player who achieved greatness in the game.

The man said the legendary football player was able to score 805 goals in the days of his career.

Josef Bican scored 805 goas in 530 matches. Photo credit: Inside FIFA and Getty Images/ATPImages.

In a post, UTDTrey wondered why fewer people talk about the player who is now late.

The player was none other than Josef Bican who scored 805 goals in 530 matches.

UTDTrey asked:

"805 goals in 530 matches yet no one knows has any idea who he is."

Bican is so great that an article in Inside FIFA described him as the master marksman.

The article reads:

"Ever heard of Josef Bican? If you have actually seen him play, then you are probably a hundred years old or will be soon. Otherwise, you may have seen his name in books about football history and its stats, because the Vienna native is one of the game’s all-time leading marksmen with an estimated 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to '55. Yet for all of that, his name and accomplishments remain relatively unknown.

"On the anniversary of his birth on 25 September 1913, FIFA.com portrays this fascinating legend, who played at the 1934 FIFA World Cup Italy™ with his native Austria before switching allegiances to his adopted homeland, Czechoslovakia."

Bican died in 2001, but the history books still remember him.

See a post about him below:

Reactions to post about Josef Bican

@Free_Agen said:

"How don’t you know who bican is. He was a generational talent that loved scoring for fun. If only I know who he is I would go on."

@theallfather_0 said:

"805 goals in 530 is wild man. That's an average of 1.5 goals per game."

@aIigoni said:

"My grandad knows him, says he’s bigger than everyone we have now."

