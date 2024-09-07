The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to face off against the Republic of Benin in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Several conversations have heralded the scenes about the potential lineup the interim Super Eagles manager would field for the crunch fixture

The starting XI selected by the interim Super Eagles manager has recently been announced by the team

The Super Eagles clash in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture is currently heralding the scene, with the Nigerian team poised to lock horns with the Republic of Benin.

The Nigerian team fell to a defeat in their recent meeting with the Cheetahs, which prompted a spiraling, yet unresolved managerial crisis within the Nigerian football community.

However, ahead of the crucial AFCON qualifier and with interim manager Augustine Eguavoen at the helm, Nigerians are hopeful of a victory against the Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria line up ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualification clash against the Republic of Benin. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Ahead of the fixture, the starting lineup the interim Nigerian coach has opted for has recently surfaced.

Nigeria’s lineup for Benin clash surfaces

According to a recent update published by the Super Eagles on social media, the 59-year-old manager has chosen a unique starting XI for the upcoming match, notably excluding Galatasaray’s latest signing, Victor Osimhen.

The lineup also includes Stanley Nwabali, who has been selected over Maduka Okoye once again. Nwabali will be supported by a back three comprising William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey in what appears to be a 3-4-3 tactical formation.

In midfield, Fulham's Alex Iwobi will partner with Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. They will be flanked by Bruno Onyemaechi and Ola Aina.

Up front, Eguavoen has placed his trust in Ademola Lookman alongside AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface positioned as the central striker.

Super Eagles starting XI against the Benin Republic: Nwabali; Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Aina, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Lookman, Boniface

Gernot Rohr speaks about facing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Republic of Benin team, Gernot Rohr, has expressed concerns about facing Nigeria.

The septuagenarian highlighted the abundance of quality available to the Super Eagles, which could cause problems for his side in the clash.

ohr was previously in charge of the Super Eagles between 2016 and 2021.

